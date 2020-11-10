HUMMELS WHARF — Brilliant skies greeted dozens of military veterans and grateful groups of citizens Monday morning.
The annual Veterans Appreciation Event at the Susquehanna Valley Mall was hardly dimmed by the changes needed for the sake of safety in 2020. Among the changes were having to hold it outside with the men and women being honored driving by in vehicles.
“I’m glad the community could come together and we could do an awesome event for our veterans,” said Sharon Leonard, marketing manager for the Susquehanna Valley Mall. “We normally do an event at the mall and it is inside with Re-Creation.”
Leonard credited Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) for helping pull the event together. It included a performance by the vocal group Re-Creation, known for performing at Veteran’s Administration hospitals.
Leonard said the gratitude expressed during the morning resonated close to home. Leonard noted her grandfathers, father and son had all served.
“We’ve been military all the way,” she added.
Other officials on hand included Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12), Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. David Rowe (R-85).
Broadcasters, retailers, the Central PA Chamber of Commerce and others offered items and heartfelt thanks for service. Laura Michalak, sales associate for The Standard-Journal, distributed ceremonial caps, shirts and special publications to the veterans passing through.
