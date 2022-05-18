LEWISBURG — Challenges in finding and keeping employees were mentioned by Union County administrators Tuesday as a new salary scale was adopted for county employees.
“We’re not immune to wage and labor pressures of all other businesses,” said Jeff Reber, commissioner chair, before the vote. “Positions change (and) we had some people resign so we’ve made some adjustments.”
Commissioner Preston Boop said entry-level positions were turning into hardest to fill and keep. The Union County Salary Board approved a $2 per hour increase for entry-level employees. The top of the 15-step scale would get a $1 per hour increase, with the pay grades in between prorated.
“This is for non-supervisory staff,” Boop added. “Supervisory staff, department heads, deputy directors and those people with salaried supervisory positions had been getting a larger pay increase per year than other senior employees who had already reached the top scale.
A sign off North 15th Street reminded passers-by of the county’s search for employees. Visit www.unioncountypa.org for more information.
Elsewhere, Greg Katherman, Union County director of Elections and Voter Registration reported to commissioners that Primary Election Day was going smoothly, but voter turnout was generally light.
Burial expenses were approved for the late Tomas Reimensynder as well as an application for burial expenses for a deceased service person’s grave for Charles Budman Jr.
Commissioners accepted a letter of resignation from Christina Meikrentz, senior deputy prothonotary, effective Monday, May 9. A letter of resignation effective Friday, May 20, was also accepted from Ginny Toland, records technician for Union County Assessment.
Municipalities will be advised to establish a Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) program. It would help facilitate financing of clean energy, energy efficiency and water conservation projects. Only private companies would be eligible rather than residents or government entities.
Auctioneers Dawn E. Miller and Joe Kantz were approved for an auction of county items considered excessive or no longer in use. The auction, open to the public, is planned for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at the Union County Resource Center, 480 Hafer Road, Lewisburg. Items to be auctioned include office furniture, stackable chairs and others.
A safety improvement grant was used to fund purchases for the sheriff, correction and maintenance departments.
They included an in-car camera for a new sheriff’s vehicle, software and a tower server for in-car cameras ($5,050, camera for new vehicle, $11,150, tower server). Purchase of taser gloves ($1,245), first aid kit replacement items ($778), work gloves ($117), emergency lights, tactical vests and a sling bag were also approved (6,527).
Body cameras which would also use the tower server were noted as future purchases.
