SUMMIT STATION — The Blue Ridge Muzzleloader Club will host a tune-up for bowhunters from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at the club, Route 183, Summit Station, Schuylkill County.
All types of archery tackle are permitted.
Registration is $10 per shooter and the concession stand will be open. Call 570-640-8361 for more information.
