Errors were published Wednesday, Jan, 19 in a news article which noted the Union County commissioner’s authorization to shift $29.4 million in Bucknell University bond debt to tax-exempt.
Union County Higher Education Facilities Financing Authority (UCHEFFA) Solicitor Terry Light clarified that the bonds were never subject to state or local taxes, thus $192,000 in revenue would only be lost to the federal government.
Also, UCHEFFA was begun in 1982 rather than as reported. The Standard-Journal regrets the errors.
