TURBOTVILLE —Three Warrior Run High School seniors are excited about the prospect of where their military service might take them after graduation.
“I enlisted in the Army National Guard. The main reason why I enlisted is just to get the discipline that the military gives you because I feel like I’m not a very disciplined individual,” said Carter Temple. “I’d like to be well disciplined and hold myself to a higher standard than I currently do.”
Beau Rovernolt will be heading off to the Army on a four-year contract.
“I didn’t really know what I was doing after high school so I’m just doing the four years. I don’t know where it will take me after that,” said Rovenolt. “I’m really excited, and nervous.”
Olivia Frey, who comes from a Navy background, is looking forward to finding out how her service could potentially shape her future.
“Personally I’m really excited. I’m from a generation of sailors. My uncle, my cousin, and now me. We all have joined. (My uncle) was actually a naval captain, so he was the head of a ship. My cousin was an underwater welder,” said Frey. “I enlisted in the Navy. It was a tossup for me. I initially wanted to go in for master of arms which is technically the police force in the military because, when I get out and I’m done with my contract, which currently I have an eight year one, I wanted to come out and be a state trooper. It kind of falls along my career path.
“But instead I signed as an operation specialist so I work with a lot of intel and identification.”
Temple will be concurrently enrolled at Shippensburg University during his time in the National Guard.
“I did a college first program so, for the first two years I’m in college, I don’t have to deploy if my unit goes, but I probably will end up going anyway because I want the experience,” he said. “I’m nervous because it’s a huge change in my life but I’m also excited to see where it will take me in life and what my life will be like while I’m enlisted and going to college.”
After graduation, Rovenolt will have a few weeks before he ventures off first to the south and later to the Pacific Northwest.
“I signed up for the infantry. And back in October, when I signed, they were in desperate need for infantry so I got a nice sign=on bonus and I got to pick my duty station. I’m down at Fort Benning, Ga., for six months at least and then, from there, I got to Fort Lewis McChord in Tacoma right outside of Seattle,” said Rovenolt.
Frey doesn’t head out to the midwest until August.
“Right now I’m on a delayed entry program so my ship date is pushed out to August currently,” she said. “My basic is up at Great Lakes, Illinois, and my A school, which is my job school, I’m there for nine weeks… There’s a high possibility, depending on how I score on physical and mental fitness, that I will be able to choose where I can deploy and I could go from anywhere from the US to Canada to Mexico or Japan. Anywhere there’s a naval base.”
