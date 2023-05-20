Warrior Run Enlistees

Warrior Run High School seniors have enlisted to serve in the armed forces after graduation, with Beau Rovenolt, left, heading into the Army, Carter Temple, center, going into the Army National Guard, and Olivia Frey, right, enlisting in the Navy.

 MATT JONES THE WEEKENDER

TURBOTVILLE —Three Warrior Run High School seniors are excited about the prospect of where their military service might take them after graduation.

“I enlisted in the Army National Guard. The main reason why I enlisted is just to get the discipline that the military gives you because I feel like I’m not a very disciplined individual,” said Carter Temple. “I’d like to be well disciplined and hold myself to a higher standard than I currently do.”

