LEWISBURG — Volunteers were credited Tuesday for rebuilding a porch on the North Fifth Street side of the Donald Heiter Community Community Center (DHCC).
Andrea Tufo, DHCC executive director, said the rebuilt addition to the center will serve as an outdoor learning space. Free public internet access in easy distance of Market Street will also be available once the porch is completed with furniture.
“One of the things we’ll be adding are tables with umbrellas since we don’t have a shaded space,” Tufo said. “As we know screens are not friendly to (the) sun.”
Tufo said umbrella tables could be in place in the spring.
Volunteer Doug Orbaker said he also helped build the first deck on the site about 23 years ago along with ramps for easier access to the building. The porch rebuild required replacing most joist hangers and other items.
Mike Glazer, a board member who also volunteered, said there was much of the old deck which had to be ripped out and redone. He said he suffered minor injuries to a knee and ankle during the work and exposed nails took a toll on work clothing.
Orbacker noted there were more than half-a-dozen other volunteers who worked on the deck. They included parents of DHCC students and their friends. He added that most had some connection to the center.
Glazer pointed out that the deck is no longer made of wood. A composite which looks like wood was used and should prove to be more durable.
Tufo added that a 2019 grant from the Lowe’s Foundation helped pay for material. It totaled $88,000 and will also address roof repairs, the center’s bathrooms and parking area.
“Part of the Lowe’s grant was to incorporate community volunteers as much as possible,” Tufo added. “That was part of their mission as much as ours.”
People had more time to volunteer this year, Tufo observed, due to consequences of the pandemic.
