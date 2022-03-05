WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC will be holding a 5K run/walk Saturday, April 2, in Williamsport. Proceeds from the event benefit the Touch of Kindness program at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport, which offers free therapeutic massages for patients receiving treatment.
The run/walk starts and ends at the River Valley Regional YMCA, 641 Walnut St.
Pre-registration is available online until Fri., March 25, with T-shirts guaranteed to those who register before Monday, March 14. Registration will also be available the day of the event, from 8 a.m. until the 9 a.m. start
For more information, contact Stan Cary, community outreach specialist, UPMC in North Central Pa., at 484-432-5516 or carys@upmc.edu. To register online, visit RunSignUp.com/Race/PA/Williamsport/HealthierYou5k.
