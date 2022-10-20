GREGG TOWNSHIP — Lane restrictions will be in place beginning Monday, Oct. 24, along Route 15 northbound in Gregg Township, Union County, for a gas main replacement project.
Contractor Hinkels and Mccoy will begin a gas main replacement between Russell Road and Clyde Peelings Reptile Land. Motorists can expect the right berm to be closed, and later in the project the northbound lane will be restricted and traffic will be shifted into the center (turn) lane. Work will be performed during daylight hours.
