PITTSBURGH — The use of long-acting monoclonal antibodies, which received emergency authorization in December, recently gave a lymphoma patient the opportunity to walk his daughter down the aisle.
UPMC held a virtual press conference Monday to discuss its receipt and distribution of AstraZeneca’s Evusheld, described by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as “long-acting monoclonal antibodies for pre-exposure prevention of COVID-19” in individuals who are immunosuppressed.
Speaking during the conference were UPMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Donald Yealy, UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Chairman Dr. Stanley Marks and Chief Quality and Operational Excellence Officer Tami Minnier.
Marks described Evusheld as being for patients who are immunosuppressed, but noted it is not designed to replace receiving a COVID-19 vaccination. It is not to be administered to patients who have been exposed to COVID-19.
“Evusheld is only for immunocompromised patients,” he said. “Everyone can’t get it.”
To date, Minnier said UPMC has administered 1,000 doses of Evusheld. It recently received what she quantified as “a larger supply.”
“We find out week to week from the federal government and the state how much drug we receive,” she said. “We are hopeful our doses will continue to increase, and we can get those doses into people’s arms in our community.”
Marks exemplified those receiving Evusheld by speaking about one of his patients, who has lymphoma and is fully vaccinated. However, the man’s body is unable to produce antibodies.
“He was doing everything possible to minimize his exposure (to COVID-19),” Marks said.
Due to a high risk of contracting the virus, Marks advised the man to not attend his daughter’s wedding. However, when Evusheld became available, he encouraged the man to receive a dose.
“While Evusheld would not completely eliminate his risk of COVID, it would significantly diminish it,” Marks said. “He was able to walk his daughter down the aisle... This is what this preventive medication does.”
According to Marks, UPMC has established a tiered system where Evusheld is first offered to those who are most severely immunosuppressed.
Yealy said cases of omicron across the health system are “dropping fast.” However, hospitalization rates remain at the highest level of the last 19 months.
“The virus still has the ability to harm,” he said. “We still don’t know what the future holds... or what life after omicron might look like.
“This is not the time to let up,” Yealy continued. “We may be finished with the pandemic, but the pandemic is not finished with us.”
He said it’s still crucial to mask and be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Don’t let someone else’s mild experience with omicron give you a sense of security,” he said.
Of those hospitalized through UPMC with the virus, Yealy said 75% were unvaccinated. The remaining majority were immunocompromised.
“If you made the decision not to be vaccinated, you still have substantial risk from (COVID-19),” he said.
According to Yealy, younger individuals are being hospitalized due to contracting COVID-19.
“The virus has changed,” he said. “Our children, particularly those under 5, haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet.”
Yealy noted during the presentation that 770,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the health system. Ninety percent of UPMC employees are vaccinated.
