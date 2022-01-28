CAMP HILL — The Thru the Seasons photo contest sponsored by the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) will focus on the importance of clean water.
Entries must be taken in a Pennsylvania state park or forest and submitted before the deadline date of Friday, Sept. 30. Visit www.paparksandforests.org for more information.
Amateur and professional photographers were invited to illustrate the value of clean water and the role forests play in watershed health by submitting photos in several categories:
• Water is Life
• Caught in the Rain
• Raindrop to River
• Reflections
• Forests
• Young photographers (Age 12 to 17)
"Clean Water and Forested Ecosystems," the official theme, was in recognition of the 50-year anniversary of the Clean Water Act.
