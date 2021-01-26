HARRISBURG — State data released Tuesday showed local confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 132 over six-area counties. Four new deaths were reported in Lycoming County, three in Columbia County and two in Snyder County.
Confirmed new cases rose by 40 in Columbia County, 39 in Lycoming County, 32 in Northumberland County, 15 in Union County and six in Snyder County. Montour County's figures were adjusted downward.
Statewide, new cases rose by 4,628.
Elsewhere, the Department of Corrections (DOC) and SCI Muncy officials reported the first death of an inmate with COVID-19.
The 62-year-old inmate, whose name was not provided, was serving a 10- to 40-year sentence for burglary. She had underlying medical conditions and was taken to the hospital on Jan. 20, DOC officials noted. She tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital. She had been at SCI Muncy since April 2013.
