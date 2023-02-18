MILTON — Much like other rural areas in the country, Central Pennsylvania has struggled with a teacher shortage.
However, the leadership team at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) — a regional education service agency that supports five counties, 17 school districts, and roughly 40,000 public school students — has been creating innovative programs designed to improve access to educational careers.
“There's a lot of kids that graduated from our schools that actually want to stay and work in this area. There's a lot of people that love this area. I mean, I've been here for 25 years now and love living here. It’s been a great place to raise a family” said Dr. John Kurelja, executive director at CSIU. “So how can we find a way for those kids to get a family sustaining wage and stay in this area? We believe one way to do that is through becoming an educator.”
Before coming to CSIU, Kurelja worked in the Bloomsburg Area School District, the Central Columbia School District, and served as the superintendent of the Warrior Run School District. It was during his time with Warrior Run that he first met Dr. Bernadette Boerckel.
“Warrior Run was the first full-time job that I had as a teacher,” said Boerckel, who started as a classroom teacher before moving into an administrative role as the director of curriculum. “And so that is how I then encountered Dr. Kurelja, as a colleague in curriculum.”
Now, Boerckel is the director of Outreach at CSIU, where she works alongside not one, but two former superintendents of the Warrior Run School District.
“I taught at the Danville School District before I was hired at Warrior Run as an assistant principal in the middle school, and that's where I would have met John and Bernadette,” said Dr. Alan Hack, assistant executive director and chief academic officer at CSIU. “Then in 2016, I had the opportunity to become superintendent at Warrior Run and spent six years there as the superintendent, prior to then coming to the IU as the chief academic officer.”
Together, the trio has pooled decades of collective education experience into improving the lives and career paths of students across Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia counties.
“We each had the chance to work on a smaller scale and in districts around the region,” said Kurelja. “As a service center, our organization is very different in that our job is to try and help the districts be as successful as they can. So we get the chance to have an impact on a larger scale.”
One of the initiatives CSIU has taken is determining how to produce and retain high quality teachers across the 17 school districts that they serve.
“We're in rural Pennsylvania. We're definitely really struggling to attract some high quality candidates in some of our districts,” said Hack. “One of the areas that we're working on globally is the teacher pipeline. We're meeting with newer teachers here next week to determine what's keeping them in the profession with support that they need. We're partnering with Luzerne County Community College to develop a teacher pilot program that's going to be free for kids next year that want to get into education for some of the classes they want to take. So we're piloting that in the fall.”
CSIU has also partnered with Commonwealth University, which was formed in 2022 when Bloomsburg University, Mansfield University, and Lockhaven University were combined into a single institution.
“Alan’s now meeting with them and local superintendents to see how local universities can work together with school districts to entice young people to go into the profession, and also to develop them and have a cost effective way to become a teacher through university,” said Kurelja.
While CSIU is focused on devising solutions to solve teacher shortages across Central Pennsylvania, they are also invested in designing and implementing career readiness programs for both secondary and post-secondary students.
“There's another great way that Alan and I are collaborating all the time to make sure that career development occurs literally from pre-kindergarten all the way through a person's development in their career,” said Boerckel. “Alan gets to oversee that career readiness side at the K-12 level. And then my programs pick up with things like adult education, out of school youth, career coaching and programming.”
Recently, CSIU received a $3 million grant to work with Geisinger to develop community health workers in the region. In the field of healthcare, community health worker is an entry level position, but this program offers an apprenticeship model that allows participants with little educational experience of career background to become licensed practical nurses or administrators.
“We want to get kids aware of their skills, and their abilities and their interests earlier so that they can choose the right pathway, which may require a four year college, but may also only require some skilled trade or a two-year certificate. And we're trying to build up those programs and make those connections for kids and families,” said Boerckel.
