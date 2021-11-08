LEWISBURG — The reopening of the cafe in the Cornerstone Kitchen at The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness was thanks entirely to community partnerships.
The Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, powered by Evangelical and Geisinger, along with the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University announced a newly formed partnership with Kitch It To The Curb, of Mifflinburg, to provide food service to the community from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and during special events at the center.
A soft opening was held late last month and normal operating hours begin this week.
Kitch It To The Curb began as a mobile food service operation, prompted by the pandemic. The retail space at the Miller Center will be the first for Owner and Chef Jordan Russell, who moved back to the area from Boston during the pandemic.
"With restaurants closed and as a chef being out of a job, finding other jobs was tough," said Russell. "I thought, 'Why not have a kitchen on the curb?'"
His business grew and when the Union County Food Hub suggested Russell's food selections would be great for the Miller Center, the partnership began to take root.
"It's a good fit. I like healthy based options and we support local farms," said Russell.
Russell, who had family on hand for the occasion, also noted the motto of his business, "Feed the soul, not just the stomach."
Ryan McNally, director of the Miller Center and Community Health Initiatives at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, said there were three objectives as it came time to reopen a food service space at the Miller Center: Food access for the community; education; and food for members and guests in a retail space.
"We partnered with the Union County Food Hub, some clinical folks at Evangelical and the Penn State Extension," said McNally. "When we were looking for partnerships, the Food Hub brought the idea of Kitch It To The Curb to us."
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards noted the multiple partnerships that made the venture possible showcases the willingness of local agencies and government to work together.
"Partnerships are the lifeblood of the community," she said.
"We wanted to keep it as local as we could, to get food from local farms, food that was able to meet our needs," added McNally.
Steve Stumbris, on hand with his team from the SBDC, noted the opening of Kitch It To The Curb this week coincided with Global Entrepreneurship Week.
The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency is the parent organization of the Union County Food Hub, and utilizes the Cornerstone Kitchen's "back of house" area to improve food accessibility in the region by supplying fresh and nutritious food and meals to organizations that work to combat food insecurity in the two counties.
