Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Jessica Ahlum, M.D., has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. She is fulfilling this directorship in addition to her role as a neurologist on staff at the hospital.
As medical director, Ahlum is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program using best practice guidelines to provide high quality stroke care to patients of the community.
Ahlum has been an employed physician at Neurology of Evangelical since 2020. As a neurology physician, she specializes in diseases and treatment of the nervous system.
She received her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her neurology residency and her neurophysiology fellowship at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y. As an undergraduate, Ahlum obtained her Bachelor of Science in chemistry with a minor in biology at The Pennsylvania State University, Eberly College of Science, University Park. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.
Also new to the stroke program at Evangelical is Tresa Keiser, R.N., who is serving as the Primary Stroke Program Coordinator. A nurse for over a decade, she comes to the program from Geisinger’s Rapid Response Team.
Physician added to Family Medicine staff
WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Cameron Glagola recently joined University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Family Medicine in Loyalsock.
Glagola received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Washington and Jefferson College and a medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. His residency was though the Family Medicine Residency Program at UPMC Williamsport.
“I am very pleased to continue my professional journey with UPMC,” Glagola said. “Williamsport has become my home and I look forward to continue providing care for my neighbors.”
Glagola recently began accepting accepting new patients and referrals at Family Medicine in Loyalsock, 1205 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport.
Mifflinburg Bank & Trust
MIFFLINBURG — Michelle Huey, community office manager of Mifflinburg Bank & Trust, Downtown Lewisburg, was one of four students who achieved honor student status from the Pennsylvania Bankers Association’s 2021 Virtual Advanced School of Banking, July 18-23.
Honor students are selected based on outstanding work on six home extension problems’ cumulative scores.
Huey has served the banking industry for over five years. As a community office manager, she manages the daily operations of the branch, sustains customer relations and promotes community involvement.
Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has named Wendie L. Snyder, an alumna with 25 years’ experience in a variety of roles in the health care profession, director of College Health Services.
Snyder, who began her duties Aug. 11, comes to Penn College from Geisinger Health System, where she had been an operations manager for outpatient surgery clinics including dental medicine, oral maxillofacial surgery, vascular surgery, and plastic, reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.
She also has served as clinic nurse supervisor for the plastic surgery outpatient clinic at Geisinger and registered nurse manager for the general surgery outpatient clinic at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Snyder has worked as an operating room nurse for Sunbury Community Hospital, York Memorial Hospital and Geisinger Medical Center. She also has experience as a surgical technologist at Geisinger Medical Center and as an instructor of the surgical technology program for McCann School of Business, Sunbury.
Her responsibilities as director include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of College Health Services, supporting the overall health and well-being of the campus community, and engaging with partners across campus and in the community to optimize effectiveness. Snyder will also work with the college’s COVID-19 task force to coordinate response to the pandemic.
Snyder earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Chamberlain College of Nursing, Downers Grove, Ill., and she is a graduate of Geisinger Health System’s Nurses Emerging as Leaders program.
At Penn College, Snyder earned an associate degree in nursing and a certificate in surgical technology.
UPMC
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed David Flynn, Au.D., to the Ear, Nose, and Throat team at UPMC Williamsport, 1705 Warren Ave., Williamsport.
Flynn holds his doctor of audiology and earned his bachelor’s degree in audiology and speech pathology from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.
