HARRISBURG — Daily cases of COVID-19 last week numbered 8,199, according to data released Tuesday by the Department of Health (DOH).
The data, from Monday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 12, showed hospitalizations for those with COVID-19 in the commonwealth rose by 5.4%. The number of available adult and pediatric ICU beds fell to 14% and 10.3% respectively, according to DOH.
Six-hundred fifty-eight Pennsylvanians lost their lives to COVID-19 last week, with 58% of those age 70 or older. The disease has claimed 34,731 Pennsylvanians through Tuesday.
The state noted 418,146 vaccine doses were administered last week, including 213,343 boosters. DOH figures show 70.5% of Pennsylvanians ages 18 or older are fully vaccinated.
Locally, cases rose over the last 24 hours by the dozens over local counties while four of five local counties reported new deaths attributed to COVID-19.
New deaths were reported in Lycoming (6), Northumberland (1), Snyder (1) and Union (1) counties. Cases rose by 35 in Lycoming County, 74 in Northumberland County, 37 in Snyder County, 42 in Union County and five in Montour County.
