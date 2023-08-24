Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• William Rushoe, 42, of Sunbury, 30 months to five years in state prison, 294 days credit for time served, 15-year Megan’s Law registration as Tier I sexual offender, costs of prosecution for child pornography; concurrent sentence of six months to five years in state prison, 294 days credit for time served, costs of prosecution for criminal use of a communication facility.
• Joshua Dinklocker, 25, of Mount Carmel, 16 months to four years in state prison, 170 days credit for time served, fines, fees and costs for possessing a firearm without a license; recommitted to county jail to serve the balance of his maximum sentence that expires Feb. 9, 2024, immediate parole to state sentence, fines, fees and costs for possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance; six to 12 months in county jail, immediate parole to state sentence, fines, fees and costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Michael Schneider, 31, of Muncy, $200 fine plus costs for driving under suspension; one-year probation, $250 fine plus costs for fleeing police.
• Julio Rivera-Lopez, 24, of Shamokin, two years probation, no contact with victim, $100 fine plus costs for strangulation; one-year probation, no contact with victim, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault.
• Ruben Alverez-Flores, 46, of Sunbury, one-year probation, no contact with victim, $100 fine plus costs for simple assault; one-year probation, $100 fine plus costs for possessing a controlled substance.
• Damien Younger, 30, of Watsontown, $25 fine plus costs for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection; $200 fine plus costs for driving without a license; $25 fine plus costs for illegal use of a registration plate; $300 fine plus costs for operating a vehicle without insurance.
• Cindy Santore, 55, of Shamokin, six to 12 months in county jail, 140 days credit for time served, and all fines, fees, costs and restitution for DUI.
• Caleb Stern, 37, of Lock Haven, $50 fine plus costs for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
District Judge Jeff Rowe, Lewisburg Theft
LEWISBURG — Jordan Ranallo, 22, and Dylan Williams, 20, both of Main Street, Montandon, have been charged with theft and receiving stolen property.
The charges were filed after police said the two were captured on video stealing an Amazon package, valued at $34.95, from 120 Market St., Lewisburg. The incident occurred at 2:41 p.m. Aug. 3.
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (two counts), no rear lights and careless driving have been filed against Janelle Watkins, 37, of Columbia Avenue, Milton, as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:54 a.m. July 8 along South Front Street, Milton.
Watkins allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .157%.
DUI
WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP — Antonio Vazquez Santiago, 41, of Mill Lane, Williamsport, has been charged with driving under the influence (two counts) and driving without a license.
The charges were filed as the result of an incident which occurred at 9:15 p.m. July 1 along Route 147, West Chillisquaque Township, Union County. Troopers said a vehicle driven by Vazquez Santiago was found parked along the roadway.
Vazquez Santiago allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .078%.
DUI
MILTON — Charges of driving under the influence (three counts), careless driving, operation while suspended or revoked and driving without a valid license have been filed against Jeffrey Shetler, 47, of Strick Road, Milton.
The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 10:37 a.m. July 2 along Route 405, south of Ferry Lane, Milton.
Troopers said Shetler exhibited signs of impairment, and had his blood test positive for THC.
DUI
MILTON — John Taylor III, 40, of Jo Ann Lane, Milton, has been charged with driving under the influence and no rear lights. The charges were filed as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 1:02 a.m. July 1 at Turbot Avenue and Wall Street, Milton.
Troopers said Taylor exhibited signs of impairment, and was found to have an alleged blood alcohol concentration of .146%.
Terroristic threats
TURBOTVILLE — Michael Herman, 39, of Main Street, Turbotville, has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment as the result of an alleged incident which occurred at 11:35 p.m. July 28 at 215 Main St., Turbotville.
Troopers said Herman threatened to shoot Kayla Buchert. He is also accused of pushing Buchert against a wall.
State Police at Milton One-vehicle crash
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Munson man was uninjured in a crash which occurred at 5:49 a.m. Aug. 21 along Interstate 80 eastbound, at mile marker 221, Liberty Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2023 Ford F250 driven by Joshua Hubler went off the roadway and struck a guide rail.
Hit and run
KELLY TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old legally blind pedestrian sustained suspected minor injuries after reportedly being hit by a vehicle which fled the scene at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 19 along JPM Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Troopers said Lavette Lewis, of Lewisburg, reported being struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene. There were no known witnesses to the incident.
One-vehicle crash
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Joseph Warchuck, 49, of Skagway, Alaska, sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 8:06 a.m. Aug. 18 along Route 15, Gregg Township, Union County.
Troopers said a 2023 Dodge Charger driven by Warchuck struck a sign after Warchuck fell asleep while driving. He was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
