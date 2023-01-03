LEWISBURG — Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger has announced her candidacy for Union County District Attorney.
An East Buffalo Township resident, Zenzinger will run as a Republican candidate in the May 16 Primary Election. Current District Attorney Pete Johnson recently announced he will not seek another term in this year’s election.
“I believe a district attorney must follow the rule of law, be fair and maintain personal integrity, advocate for crime victims, and not let personal opinions cloud decisions," Zenzinger said. "I will respect the constitution while enforcing the law and keeping our communities safe. I am also committed to prudently managing the District Attorney’s Office with the fiscal discipline that will save tax dollars.”
For the past 6 years, Zenzinger has served in the Northumberland County DA’s office, handling cases including those involving homicide, attempted homicide, major sex crimes, aggravated assault, driving under the influence, juvenile offenses, burglary and drug dealers.
Zenzinger’s family moved to Union County in 1987 and operated a small business in the local area. She is a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Zenzinger graduated from Westminster College and SUNY-Buffalo Law School.
