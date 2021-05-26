Pennsylvania native Bob Gardner lived in the quiet town of Bellville for many years and worked as a motel manager in State College. His youngest son, Kyle, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis more than 30 years ago and Gardner spent many years supporting and playing in the annual Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Inc. (PACFI) Golf Classic and contributing to the organization’s annual Chili Cookoff and Auction.
Gardner is now 65 years old and lives in Meeker, Colo., and he’s pursuing a coast-to-coast bicycle ride to benefit the charity that helped his son. An avid bicyclist for many years, he planned his route, Washington to Maine, and he began his journey on May 17. Although Gardner has been in good physical condition for many years, he began training for his ride in March and noted the roads around Meeker prepared him well for his adventure.
“There’s a very special group of people in Central Pennsylvania who have supported us in so many ways for almost 30 years,” Gardner said, “and I am asking each of you to go to www.pacfi.org and click ‘donate now.’ You can also follow my ride on Instagram and Facebook @Robert W. Gardner or Strava @bob Gardner.”
People wishing to donate can also make out a check to PACFI and mail it to PACFI, P.O. Box 29, Mifflinburg, PA 17870.
“There are friends and family along his route,” his wife, JoAnn Gardner said, “and some of them are thinking about riding with him for a few miles when he reaches their area.”
“We applaud Bob Gardner for his incredible adventure,” PACFI founder and current Secretary Bob Derr, said. “It’s amazing and our hearts are with him all the way.”
PACFI will also be posting frequent updates on their Facebook site.
PACFI is an independent, nonprofit, all volunteer 501©(3) organization that provides financial assistance and advocacy to PA individuals and families affected by CF and annually funds some of the nation’s most progressive CF research.
