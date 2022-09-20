LEWISBURG — A recent spike in COVID-19 transmissions has prompted Bucknell University to re-instate its indoor mask policy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC,) Union County's community transmission levels are up, with the county moving into the "high" rating.
Under the rating released Thursday, Sept. 15, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation.
The CDC reports new COVID-19 admissions admissions per 100,000 people in Union County are at 21.7%. The total number of people vaccinated in Union County stands at 58.7%.
Mike Ferlazzo, spokesman for Bucknell said, "When transmission rates are high, face coverings are required in all public and academic indoor campus spaces as well as on the downtown shuttle."
The university has reinstated indoor mask protocols for all employees, students and campus visitors in all public and academic indoor campus spaces.
The university is also requiring students to wear masks at all times in Bucknell Student Health and the Counseling and Student Development Center, regardless of transmission rates.
Bucknell's Fritz Family Dean of Students Amy Badal said the university offers COVID-19 testing to students who are symptomatic of COVID-19. The university "strongly recommends" students have a supply of home COVID-19 test kits available to take at their convenience.
Badel said should a student test positive they should follow isolation in accordance with the American College Health Association’s recommendations for the fall semester. Students may isolate in their residence, whether on or off campus. The university will offer limited isolation housing for students in extraordinary circumstances.
Students isolating in place may leave their residence hall room to use shared bathroom facilities or to pick up to-go meals from campus dining facilities. They should wear an N95 or KN95 mask while doing so, and return directly to their room. KN95 masks will be available at the university switchboard, on the second floor of the Elaine Langone Center.
Isolating students must not attend classes. Student health will continue its standard practice of notifying the appropriate academic dean’s office if a student will be out of class for more than three days.
Badel said the university policy on contact tracing has been discontinued. It will be left up to the student to alert their close contacts — individuals with whom students have been in close proximity for 15 minutes or more within the last two days. Those individuals are asked to wear a mask for t10 days and do a self test five days after notice of contact.
Staff writer Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or email jimd@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.