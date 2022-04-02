SELINSGROVE – Susquehanna University has named Laurie Carter as the dean of the School of the Arts and School of Humanities.
Carter comes to Susquehanna from Hampton University, Virginia, where she serves as the Mellon Foundation endowed chair of the Department of English and Foreign Languages. She will join Susquehanna University on July 1.
A first-generation college graduate, Carter was also considered a nontraditional student when she enrolled in college after spending six years in the U.S. Army. Carter went on to earn her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in languages and literatures from Austin Peay State University, Tennessee. She received her doctorate in literature and criticism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.