LEWISBURG — Union County elections officials are expecting to certify the results from Tuesday's municipal elections in the coming week.

Results thus far from contested races are listed below. Military ballots must still be counted, officials said.

Union County

Protonotary: Diane Miller, Republican

Judge, Court of Common Please

Lori Hackenberg, Republican

East Buffalo Township supervisor

Katie Evans, Democrat

Union Township supervisor

Billy Allred, Republican

Lewisburg

Ward 4: Marlene Lira, Democrat

New Berlin

Mayor: Scott Benfer, Republican

Borough council: Republicans Meghan Shambach, David Wertz, Julianne Finkbiner; Michael Palermo, Independent

Lewisburg Area School District

School directors: Kristin Kraus, cross filed; Mary Ann Stanton, Democrat; Heather Haynos, Democrat; Jaime Lyons, Democrat.

Mifflinburg Area School District

School Directors: Wendy Hulsizer, Nonpartisan, Region 1; Thomas Eberhart, Republican, Region 2; Melissa Wagner, Republican, Region 3.

