LEWISBURG — Union County elections officials are expecting to certify the results from Tuesday's municipal elections in the coming week.
Results thus far from contested races are listed below. Military ballots must still be counted, officials said.
Union County
Protonotary: Diane Miller, Republican
Judge, Court of Common Please
Lori Hackenberg, Republican
East Buffalo Township supervisor
Katie Evans, Democrat
Union Township supervisor
Billy Allred, Republican
Lewisburg
Ward 4: Marlene Lira, Democrat
New Berlin
Mayor: Scott Benfer, Republican
Borough council: Republicans Meghan Shambach, David Wertz, Julianne Finkbiner; Michael Palermo, Independent
Lewisburg Area School District
School directors: Kristin Kraus, cross filed; Mary Ann Stanton, Democrat; Heather Haynos, Democrat; Jaime Lyons, Democrat.
Mifflinburg Area School District
School Directors: Wendy Hulsizer, Nonpartisan, Region 1; Thomas Eberhart, Republican, Region 2; Melissa Wagner, Republican, Region 3.
