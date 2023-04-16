After grabbing his bike and phone, a Central Pa. man vanished

BLAIN — Tucked around the bend of a two-lane winding road, his 1800s farmhouse remains untouched since the day he disappeared.
His Suzuki motorcycle and his helmet are still out front and so is the tractor he had borrowed from his dad. Three beehives, which he built and painted green, look down from the top of a terraced knoll.
On Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, Isaac Seidel visited his parents just a few miles down the rural road.
It was the last time anyone would hear from the 36-year-old.
After the family visit, Seidel returned to his farmhouse in Blain, Perry County, grabbed his green Cannondale mountain bike and his cell phone, and presumably set off for an afternoon ride.
Seidel was an avid mountain biker and hiker. No one would have been surprised, if, on a whim, he set off on a two-day ride. He had done so many times before.
This time, though, he left chicken to thaw in the kitchen sink — as if he planned to spend part of his Sunday as he usually did firing up his wood stove and cooking up food for the week.
He left his keys, his credit cards, freshly canned tomatoes and, out back, his pig.
“It looked like he had stepped away,” said Megan Seidel, his younger sister. “He had just canned tomatoes from his garden. He had 30 jars on the floor. Why do all these things?”
In nearly two years since his disappearance, random reports of sightings have surfaced up from time to time, but they never amount to anything. Someone even snapped a photo of a young man on a nearby hiking trail, certain it was Isaac. But family and friends said it wasn’t him.
Isaac’s disappearance has garnered thousands of followers on a Facebook page dedicated to finding him. A podcast platform dedicated to narratives about missing people even did a two-part series on him.
Not long after he resigned from his job with the Navy Depot in Mechanicsburg in 2019, Seidel sent friends a photo of himself volunteering in flood-torn Louisiana. Another time, while on a road trip, he made a stop in Minnesota to help families rebuild from the devastation of tornadoes.
“That’s the kind of guy he was,” said Joshua Capp, a close friend. “He was always promoting positivity. If you were with him, he would leave a sign but he would do it when you weren’t looking. I don’t think he wanted credit.”
In 2021, just before his disappearance, unbeknownst to anyone in his close circle, Isaac planted 5,000 daffodil bulbs along Route 581 westbound in Mechanicsburg just before it dumps into I-81. His floral-scape spells out a message: Propagate Love Eternal.
Every year before the start of the growing season, Tim Clymer puts out help wanted ads for farm help.
Clymer, co-owner of Threefold Farm in Mechanicsburg, grows unusual fruits in his 13-acre organic orchard: figs, pawpaws, persimmons, kiwi berries.
In the summer of 2021, Isaac Seidel answered one of those ads. Clymer recalls immediately liking and clicking with Seidel.
“He was a good hard worker with a good attitude,” he said. “He was friendly and relatively outgoing. Not bubbly but really a nice guy.”
Seidel was genuinely interested in the work.
“He seemed to have a passion for growing,” Clymer said. “He was doing a lot of his own growing projects. He was looking to gradually do something. I think he was trying to learn wherever he could.”
Seidel spent a decade focusing much of his attention on his small farm in Blain, a hamlet of fewer than 300 people where he had grown up.
Shortly after buying it around 2012, he planted dozens of fruit trees.
He filled an in-ground pool with soil and turned it into a terraced garden where he grew corn and tomatoes; he established the bees and planted flowers, including some 500 irises.
At one point, he was raising 31 American guinea hogs.
From the start, Seidel was singularly guided by the principles of self-sufficiency and minimalism.
Seidel tore down an addition to the house, leaving only the original one-bedroom structure. A massive cast iron wood-burning stove provided heat. He cut down pine trees and used the trunks to outline the garden beds and the wood chips to pave the paths.
A 2004 graduate of West Perry High School and Pennsylvania College of Technology, he bucked many conventions.
He grew a lot of his food and even foraged. He canned and preserved vegetables and fruits. The honey he harvested from his hives he jarred and called Floral Notes Local Honey.
Seidel had increasingly become a minimalist. He had read the teachings of Marie Kondo, a popular Japanese minimalism influencer, and had pared down his home and belongings to the bare minimum.
Above all, Seidel was frugal and laser focused on paying off his mortgage. By 2018, Seidel had paid off his mortgage. The following year, he walked away from his federal government job.
“He wanted to live as a free man,” Capp said. “He didn’t like the vision of coming in every day and doing a similar task and having to report to a mainline supervisor. He wanted to leave his government job and basically do what he wanted to do. He knew he could live frugally. He knew he could get by.”
Seidel was an avid hiker, mountain biker, and he loved outdoor music festivals.
It was not uncommon for him to suddenly go off on a two-day foray on foot or bike and reappear a few days later. He would take his canoe and wind his way from Sherman Creek all the way to Duncannon.
“When he went on these trips he wouldn’t tell anyone,” Capp said. “I wouldn’t put it past him to go off on a whim. That’s Isaac to a T. He had so much zest for life.”
The theory that Seidel went off on one of his outdoor recreational escapes doesn’t gel with friends and family for one compelling reason: His mother had been diagnosed with cancer.
Seidel, they said, wouldn’t disappear knowing her time was limited.
“Isaac is not a cruel person,” Eshenour said. “He knows his mom was sick. He talked about it. He said, ‘I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. I can feel sorry for myself.’”
Brenda Seidel died the winter after his disappearance.
Seidel was also dealing with the heartbreak of a broken relationship. That year, Seidel had met and fallen head over heels with a young woman named Emily.
From the beginning they spent a lot of time together. She was an outdoors type like him, and they enjoyed hiking and camping.
But Seidel’s friends say that he was moving at warp speed and she was coming to terms with the end of a 10-year marriage. Seidel, his friends said, wanted to marry and have children. It was too much, too soon for her.
At some point in 2021 , Emily broke off the relationship.
“When the relationship ended, I think he felt crushed,” Capp said. “I think it had the ability to cause him to think about ... it might have been enough to make him do something that would be related to him disappearing.”
If anyone could disappear without a trace it was Seidel. Few people were as adept at building a fire or tracking and surviving in the woods as Seidel.
Capp has even thought that if his friend wanted to cross the border into Canada, he would elude border patrol.
“He’s the kind of guy that would get into a freaking kayak, if he had that in his mind, he would do it,” Capp said. “If he didn’t want people to know his business, he could be very sneaky and you wouldn’t even know it.”
In truth, Capp doesn’t think his friend is alive.
“I have that feeling that he may not be out there to be found,” he said. “He made some comment to me and Dan some years ago saying, ‘if I wanted to disappear, no one would ever find me.’ That thought never resurfaced to Dan until a few months after he was gone. Did he really mean that or was he just saying that?”
The weekend before he vanished, Seidel took his cat to his parents’ farm. He didn’t give a reason.
The pig, however, was still out back when he disappeared.
“It made perfect sense to everyone to accept, in those first couple of weeks, that he up and left on a journey and he would come back,” Capp said. “He never came back. We thought he was escaping the emotions of the breakup by going on a journey. But months would go by and no one heard from him.”
If Seidel is out there, Megan said, he has the complete support of his family.
“Just let us know he is OK,” she said. “We 100% support him. Just let us know one way or another. So many people are thinking about him. So many people are worried about him. Everybody wants to know. The whole community. Everybody who knows him asks about him.”
Megan last saw her brother the weekend of Sept. 4, 2021. She had traveled to Blain from her home in New York for Labor Day weekend. She learned then from her brother about his break-up.
“He seemed extremely upset, extremely heartbroken,” Megan said.
By the next weekend they were texting about a dog adoption. It was the last Megan heard from her brother.
A few days later, Seidel’s ex-girlfriend requested a welfare check on him. Uncharacteristically, she had not heard from him in days.
A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania State Police said authorities continue to seek any information on Seidel’s whereabouts. Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call state police at 717-567-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.