After grabbing his bike and phone, a Central Pa. man vanished

Isaac Seidel inspects one of the many iris flowers he planted at his parent’s farm in Blain.

 PROVIDED

BLAIN — Tucked around the bend of a two-lane winding road, his 1800s farmhouse remains untouched since the day he disappeared.

His Suzuki motorcycle and his helmet are still out front and so is the tractor he had borrowed from his dad. Three beehives, which he built and painted green, look down from the top of a terraced knoll.

This feature was made possible through AP StoryShare.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.