State Police at Milton Trespassing
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — An unidentified 49-year-old Millville woman was charged after troopers said she was found on property posted with no trespassing signs.
The incident occurred at 8:12 a.m. March 30 at 50 Sheraton Road, Valley Township, Montour County.
State Police at Selinsgrove Two-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 52-year-old Selinsgrove man sustained a suspected minor injury after a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a fire truck responding to an emergency.
Troopers said a 2018 Spartan Motors 4 Guys driven by Aron Hummel, 25, of Selinsgrove, struck the Silverado while passing through a red light, with its emergency lights and sirens activated, while responding to a building fire.
Walker, who sustained a suspected minor injury, declined to be transported to the hospital for treatment. Hummel was uninjured.
Possession
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A 31-year-old Selinsgrove man was allegedly found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia while being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant.
Troopers said Ethan Corl was apprehended at 5:11 p.m. March 29 at 249 Marketplace Blvd., Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Shawna Rehrer, 34, of McClure, was charged after troopers said she struck Karen Schneble, 65, of McClure, in the head.
The incident occurred at 4:42 p.m. March 25 at 2655 Ulsh Gap Broad, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Rachael Furr, 42, of Selinsgrove, was charged after allegedly striking an unidentified 31-year-old Selinsgrove man in the arms.
The incident occurred at 4:03 p.m. March 29 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Harassment
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers said an irate customer, identified as Derrick Miller, 40, of Herndon, threatened to strike an unidentified 32-year-old Selinsgrove man.
The incident occurred at 1:58 p.m. March 28 along Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
State Police at Montoursville Overdose
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating the overdose of a 41-year-old Williamsport man.
The incident occurred at 10:55 p.m. March 28 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
