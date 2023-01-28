MILTON — The Milton American Legion is teaming up with Lisa’s Milltown Deli to offer a romantic night of delectable cuisine and easy listening for area couples, on Feb. 10.
The evening's menu will include offerings of wine, salad, prime rib, and seafood, all generously and lovingly prepared by Milton’s very own celebrity chef, Lisa Showers.
“For once, instead of the veterans helping the community in some way shape or form, someone from the community, like Lisa, is helping the vets because she’s cooking for free,” said Denise Ulmer, commander of Milton American Legion Post 71.
Those interested in attending the dinner will be able to choose which entree they would like to eat and what time they would like to dine. The event starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 9, and Ulmer expects that four couples can be accommodated at a single time.
“It’s not mass produced. Your meal will be handled individually. It won’t be rushed,” said Ulmer.
The American Legion held a similar Valentine’s dinner last year that was capped at 12 couples. However, this year, she doesn’t anticipate necessarily having the same cut off.
“If we have more, then the more the merrier,” Ulmer said.
The proceeds from the dinner will benefit both the American Legion, which is still recovering from fire and smoke damage that occurred in the summer of 2022, and CHOPS—the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
“They’re the only ones in the area that do a surgery for a condition that kids are born with,” Ulmer said, speaking of the congenital heart defect known as tetralogy of fallot. “My grandson has it. When he was born he had to go through open-heart surgery. So we’ll have hearts that you can buy for $1. They say ‘buy a heart to save a heart.’”
The event is set to take place at the Milton American Legion on the Friday before Valentine's Day.
“We figured everyone is busy and maybe wanting to do special things of their own on the 14th. This way we don’t interrupt anything else that’s going on,” said Ulmer.
The event is open to the public and tickets for the dinner can be purchased at the American Legion through Feb. 5.
Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com
