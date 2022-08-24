Milton firefighters complete water-rescue training

MILTON — As part of an effort to enhance their skills and be even better prepared to respond to water-related emergencies, volunteers with the Milton Fire Department recently participated in Water Rescue and Emergency Response (WRER) training.
“With the Milton community along the river, we feel that it’s important we are trained to the best of our ability,” said Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr. “We need to be able to respond in case there are incidents along the water, floods or boating accidents. The training that we took brought us one step closer to where we want to end up being.”
Water-rescue training is preparation for emergency situations involving moving water, such as flooding or rivers. The participants from the Milton Fire Department were trained by WhiteCap Water Rescue Training, an agency that has provided water-related rescue training for more than 20 years throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.
Training took place over a three-day weekend and involved classroom sessions, a timed swim, and learning skills such as defensive swimming, rescue techniques and self-rescue techniques. Ten volunteers participated in the training.
“We definitely found out what we are capable of doing,” said Derr. “Water rescue is a difficult skill set to learn and the river is definitely an animal that a lot of people underestimate.”
Milton has been working on enhancing its water-rescue program for the past few years.
“We have a core of members who are very interested in enhancing our water-rescue program,” said Derr. “Eventually, we want to be recognized as a Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) rescue team so we can be deployed to other parts of the state or parts of the country if need be. That’s our ultimate goal.”
Aside from water-rescue training, the fire department has been upgrading and buying new equipment to better prepare and serve in case of water-rescue emergencies.
“We’ve brought all new dry suits, personal floatation devices, helmets,” said Derr. “Pretty much every piece of gear that each member would need to wear on a water rescue we’ve replaced in the last two to three years.”
The fire department additionally brought a new inflatable boat to help with water rescues. These purchases were funded through grant money and fundraising through raffles.
“This year has been slow for water rescues,” said Derr. “Last year we had over 10. It varies depending on the weather a lot of times. The river has been low this year, and we really haven’t had a lot of active activity.”
Derr recalled a few stories in which a water-rescue skillset was needed in Milton. In 2021, a 13-year-old girl was taken away by the river current and was later successfully rescued by the fire department. In another emergency, members of the fire department needed rescuing during a training exercise after their boat malfunctioned.
“The citizens deserve this. We need to be trained at the level of what our citizens expect of us,” said Derr, on water-rescue safety. “It’s for our own safety as well. It doesn’t do us any good if we’re not trained to go out and try to make a rescue on somebody, but then we’re all in trouble if we don’t do the right things.”
