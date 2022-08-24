Milton firefighters complete water-rescue training

Milton Fire Department participants in a recent water-rescue training class included, from left, Gary Lloyd, Mike Poust, Butch Johnston, Cody Bennage, Butch Whitenight, Sara Steich, Jill Davidson, Scott Derr and Dan Waughen.

 Provided by Scott Derr/Milton Fire Department

MILTON — As part of an effort to enhance their skills and be even better prepared to respond to water-related emergencies, volunteers with the Milton Fire Department recently participated in Water Rescue and Emergency Response (WRER) training.

“With the Milton community along the river, we feel that it’s important we are trained to the best of our ability,” said Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr. “We need to be able to respond in case there are incidents along the water, floods or boating accidents. The training that we took brought us one step closer to where we want to end up being.”

