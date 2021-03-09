MILTON — A take-out only roast beef dinner will be served from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 20, at the Milton Masonic Temple, 117 N. Front St., Milton.
Those picking up a dinner should turn left onto Upper Market Street from North Front Street. From there, those picking up should turn south onto Long Alley, and right just past the Masonic Temple.
All dinners will be delivered to vehicles. Those picking up should have exact change available.
The menu will include roast beef, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, baked corn, string beans, applesauce and cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.