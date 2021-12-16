State Police At Selinsgrove DUI crash (injury)
WEST PERRY TOWNSHIP — A Richfield teen sustained an unspecified injury following a two-vehicle crash at 7:38 p.m. Dec. 11 along Heister Valley Road, west of Rocky Lane, West Perry Township, Snyder County.
The 17-year-old boy was traveling in a 2016 Nissan Altima which troopers said went out of control, off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and culvert, became airborne and struck a 2013 Ford F-150 XLT driven by Amber S. Roush, 40, of Mount Pleasant Mills. The Nissan overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane. The boy was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Troopers said the teen was arrested for DUI.
Both drivers were belted.
DUI
SUNBURY — A Selinsgrove man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when troopers stopped a 2002 Honda at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 13 along Church and South Front streets, Sunbury, Northumberland County.
Wayne Schreffler, 41, was arrested, police said.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A suspected minor injury was reported following a two-vehicle crash at 6:59 a.m. Dec. 13 along Route 11, north of County Line Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Noelle A. Long, 41, of Northumberland, was traveling south in a 2013 Nissan Sentra which did not have its headlamps on, police reported. The Sentra struck a 2012 Porsche Panamera driven by James K. Gilbert, 52, of Williamsport, which had pulled from a stop sign to make a turn. Both drivers were belted. Long was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury.
Long will be cited with periods for requiring lighted lamps, it was noted.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — Someone cut through a fence, entered a generator housing area and took a catalytic converter.
Troopers said the incident was reported between 10 p.m. Dec. 13 and 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at Eastern Snyder Regional Authority, Market Street, Penn Township, Snyder County. Damage to a generator was estimated at $4,000.
State Police At Montoursville DUI
WILLIAMSPORT — A 39-year-old city woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI after her vehicle was stopped for speeding, police reported.
A 2006 Chrysler was stopped at 12:41 a.m. Dec. 9 along First and Maynard streets, Williamsport, Lycoming County, troopers noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP — One passenger was transported to a hospital with a suspected minor injury following a two-vehicle crash at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 13 along Route 654, Susquehanna Township, Lycoming County.
Evan Y. Zou, 57, of Williamsport, was traveling west in a 2012 Nissan Sentra when it struck a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Bruce W. Maggs, 77, of Williamsport, as the Rogue stopped for a bus. Tiffany M. Fry, 35, of Wiliamsport, was a passenger in the Rogue and sustained a suspected minor injury, police noted. All were belted.
Zou will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A passenger sustained a suspected serious injury when a vehicle left the roadway and struck a residence at 1:03 a.m. Dec. 11 along Warrensville Road at Route 973, Eldred Township, Lycoming County.
A 2011 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by James L. Hall, 33, of Cogan Station, was traveling west when police said it failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an occupied residence. Passenger Chelsey N. Huff, 32, of Williamsport, was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected serious injury. Both were belted.
Hall will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — A Trout Run man sustained a suspected serious injury following a one-vehicle crash at 4:11 a.m. Dec. 12 along Route 14, north of Field Station Road, Lewis Township, Lycoming County.
Jeremy A. Splain, 40, was allegedly traveling south in a 2006 Kia Amanti which struck a guide rail and rock formation before rolling onto its roof onto the travel lanes. Splain was reportedly not belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Montgomery boy was traveling north in a left curve when his vehicle struck a guide rail, police reported.
The crash occurred at 1:50 a.m. Oct. 25 along Route 220 at Oak Run Lane, Muncy Township, Lycoming County. A 2003 Honda Civic was involved. The crash remains under investigation.
1-vehicle crash
MUNCY TOWNSHIP — A Muncy man was cited for driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after he allegedly crashed a vehicle at 3:24 a.m. Dec. 11 along I-180 eastbound, west of Route 220 north, Muncy Township, Lycoming County.
Jesse A. Bean, 27, was traveling east in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala which went across the roadway to the left, left the roadway, struck a guide rail and rotated, police reported. Bean was not belted and was not injured.
Harassment
ELDRED TOWNSHIP — A verbal argument allegedly escalated to physical contact and resulted in the arrest of a 52-year-old Williamsport man.
Troopers said the incident was investigated at 11 p.m. Dec. 11 along West Hilcox Road, Eldred Township, Lycoming County. The victim was a 74-year-old Williamsport woman.
Disorderly conduct
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a road rage incident and arrested a 51-year-old Trout Run woman.
The incident was reported at 10:02 a.m. Nov. 21 along East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. A 2013 Dodge and 2005 Ford Focus were allegedly involved. A 77-year-old Williamsport man is the reported victim.
Criminal mischief
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — State police investigated the shooting of a bathroom window at a residence along Richard Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident was reported between Dec. 9 and 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the home of a 50-year-old Williamsport woman. A pane was reportedly broken and a BB encapsulated between panes, police noted. Damages were estimated at $750.
Theft by deception
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Someone allegedly scammed a 73-year-old Williamsport man out of $20,000 by impersonating his grandson.
Police said the incident was reported at 12:21 p.m. Dec. 7 along Fieldcrest Drive, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County. The suspect said he needed $20,000 due to an arrest, and the man mailed the money.
Theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The cell phone of a 51-year-old Watsontown woman was taken after she forgot it while at Giant, East Third Street, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The incident was reported at 12:42 p.m. Dec. 13. two suspects were seen taking the Apple iPhone with navy blue case valued at $700. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Theft by deception
PINE TOWNSHIP — Charges are pending against an unknown suspect troopers said stole an ATM card belonging to a Waterville man and woman and made three transactions for $703.
The incident was reported at 3:11 p.m. Dec. 13 along School House Lane, Pine Township, Lycoming County, as the woman felt she may have lost her card at a Walmart in Clinton County. Troopers said video surveillance was used to identify the suspect. The male suspect allegedly admitted to the crimes.
