MILTON — Each time he crosses the Gov. James Pollock Memorial Bridge into Milton, an Army National Guard veteran glances to the left just to catch a glimpse of a 20-by-30 foot U.S. flag which flies from high atop a 90-foot flag pole.
The flag is one of several features of the Milton Veteran’s Tribute and Memorial Park, which Mike Longenberger spends countless hours each year volunteering to maintain.
As he was recently at the walkway, Longenberger met a group of home-schooled students from Union County who were following Milton’s Historic Downtown Walking Tour, which the park is part of.
He immediately started sharing with the students the story of the park, which also features a brick walkway and 1,176 engraved bricks bearing the names of veterans or those currently serving.
The engraved bricks can be purchased for $60, to honor or memorialize those who served. Upon arrival after being ordered, the bricks are carefully placed along the walkway by Longenberger.
“This is not just for Milton people, it’s for veterans,” Longenberger told the group of students visiting the walkway. “We have some (bricks honoring) World War I, World War II veterans.
“In all honesty, my grandson, he just joined the Marine Corps three-and-a-half years ago,” he continued. “His (brick) is in here, mine too.”
The memorial park is one of several programs which operates under the auspices of The Improved Milton Experience (TIME).
George Venios, TIME executive director, said the Milton High School Alumni Association in 2004 came up with the idea to create the 1-mile walking tour, when TIME was just being formed.
The tour features kiosks reflecting Milton’s history and are strategically placed at 15 different locations throughout the downtown area.
The walking tour — and veterans park — opened in 2005. Longenberger has been involved with the project since its inception, and can often be found at the park mowing the grass and taking care of the site.
“I was always proud of all the community people that were veterans, my family members,” he said.
A retired Milton Area School District educator and administrator, Longenberger also served 22 years with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
Longenberger noted that his late father, Henry, was also a veteran, serving during World War II and the Korean War.
As he recently walked along the bricks placed throughout the walkway, Longenberger paused and kneeled down. He pointed to the brick that was placed in his honor, and bricks placed to recognize other family members who served.
“My brother, my cousins, it just goes on and on,” he said, while gesturing toward the bricks.
When he’s performing routine maintenance along the walkway, Longenberger does sometimes look at the bricks, often recalling fond memories of some who are honored.
“That was a kid that graduated with me in high school,” Longenberger said, as he pointed to one brick. “This is his brothers’ (brick).”
He’s thankful for the community support of the walkway over the years.
Each Christmas season, he said Christ Wesleyan Church purchases bricks in honor of congregation members who are veterans.
“I’ve had people send (brick) orders from Alaska,” Longenberger said. “The (Milton) American Legion is very supportive of this site, extremely supportive.”
Proceeds from the sale of bricks are used to help maintain the site. Donations are also needed to support the park.
Due to wear and tear, the giant U.S. flag which flies high above the walkway must be replaced at least twice each year, Longenberger said.
“It costs us up to $500 (to purchase each new flag),” he said. “We’ve had, in the past... individuals who have been able to donate a flag.”
Longenberger often sees individuals visiting the park. He particularly enjoys interacting with the younger visitors, like the home-schooled students he recently met at the site.
“It’s nice to see the kids come,” he said. “I’m just so happy we’ve had so many people support this (site), the community.”
Spaces for engraved bricks remain available as Longenberger said the park was designed to accommodate 4,000 bricks.
Brick order forms are available at the park, located next to the Milton Moose Family Center on South Front Street. Forms are also available online, at visitmiltonpa.org.
