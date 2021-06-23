LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced that effective Thursday, July 1, the Bariatric Center of Evangelical will be located at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.
The move is being made to streamline services for patients and continue to offer a positive and supportive patient experience. Patients with existing appointments after that date should go to the new location.
Evangelical has been offering bariatric services since 2003. It is considered an aid for individuals who have struggled to lose weight through diet and exercise. The surgical procedure is credited with life-changing results.
Dr. Christopher Motto, medical director of the Center for Bariatrics at Evangelical Community Hospital and surgeon, supervises the program which includes evaluation, care and regular meetings with a registered dietitian. Individualized meal planning, personalized exercise program, behavior modification, health monitoring and monthly support group meetings are also employed to help patients achieve success.
Visit www.evanhospital.com or call 570-768-3100 to learn more about bariatrics or to make a consultation appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.