Marriage licenses
• Carla Huff, 42, of Montandon, and Bryan Boyko, 57, of Montandon.
• Jordan Bright, 32, of Lewisburg, and Ryan Younes, 34, of Lewisburg.
• Michael Dodge, 38, of Northumberland, and Kisha Bonnell, 38, of Northumberland.
• Kelsey Brown, 23, of Norfolk, Va., and Stefanie O'Grady, 22, of Norfolk, Va.
• Gabriel Beaulieu, 32, of Coal Township, and Brandi Kerstetter, 35, of Coal Township.
• Adriana Rhoades, 29, of Sunbury, and Michael O'Donnell, 33, of Sunbury.
Deed transfers
• Steven D. Clemens estate, Laura Clemens individually and administratrix, Laura F. Lapp, Carly J. Clemens and McKenna R. Clemens to Laura F. Lapp, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Anthony Sipe and Jennifer Sipe to Wady E. Nieves and Michelle Nieves, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• George F. Taylor estate, Steven W. Taylor co-executor and Debra I. Gundrum co-executor to Steven W. Taylor, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• Ray S. Wolfe and Lisa K. Wolfe to Powerline Meadows LLC, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $2.3 million.
• Cody J. Fowler to Cole J. Laubach and Natalie L. Laubach, property in Milton, $1.
• Matthew N. Levanowitz and Jennifer L. Levanowitz to Jennifer L. Levanowitz, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Anthony E. Sosnoskie and Marcella Anne Sosnoskie to David W. Trostle and Soonseeah R. Trostle, property in Milton, $1.
• Yvonne Fisher Castetter, Yvonne Fisher and John P. Cox to Yvonne Fisher and John P. Cox, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jerry F. Zimmerman Sr. and Ellen M. Zimmerman to Jerry F. Zimmerman Sr., Ellen M. Zimmerman, Jerry F. Zimmerman Jr. and Cheryl Derr, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Joshua R. Miller and Alyssa M. Miller to Korey Young, property in Point Township, $350,100.
• Sunbury Plaza LLC to Sunbury Service Plaza LLC, property in Sunbury, $8 million.
• Vickie M. DePhillips to Vickie M. DePhillips Irrevocable Grantor Trust, Jonathan R. DePhillips and Erik L. DePhillips, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Joyce A. Kersteter, Joyce A. Cox and Gerald E. Cox to Gerald E. Cox and Joyce A. Cox, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• LBS Properties LLC, Beth A. Supsic and Leon Supsic to Michael Cope, property in Coal Township, $35,000.
• Leonard V. Cicchiello to Matthew C. Long and Heather A. Long, property in Shamokin, $65,000.
• Shirley A. Yagel to Shirley A. Yagel, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Brian F. Rice to 1 Optimum Consulting LLC, property in Kulpmont, $5,000.
• Darlinda S. Jakuc to 936 W. Walnut St. LLC, propertyin Coal Township, $50,000.
• Marvin L. Snyder and Ellen M. Snyder to Jay Ivan Newswanger and Laura Z. Newswanger, property in Upper Mahanoy Township, $580,000.
• Walter A. Ostroski estate and Thomas A. York administrator to James Matthew Gilreath and Glaudia Lynne Gilreath, property in Mount Carmel, $37,000.
• Marilyn B. Ratzlaff to Marilyn B. Ratzlaff and Daniel L. Ratzlaff, property in Ralpho Township, $1.
• Kerry K. Sebacious by agent and Jill M. Walter agent to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Stanley J. Moser estate, Thomas J. Moser administrator and Mary Anna Rebar administrator to Brandon S. Smeal and Kristyn N. Smeal, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Sunbury City to Sunbury City Redevelopment Authority, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Better Living Now LLC to Michael Heckman and Tiffany Heckman, property in Coal Township, $40,000.
• Alfredo Avendano and Martha Rivero to Caraballo Real Estate and Construction LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $6,000.
• John H. Belanger and Tullika Garg to Paul Wojcieszek and Zuzanna Michalak, property in Riverside, $410,000.
