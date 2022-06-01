Director of Acute Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Units named

LEWISBURG — Jessica Jordan, RN, has been named director of the Acute Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Units at Evangelical Community Hospital.
In this role, Jordan is primarily responsible for the overall day-to-day administration of the inpatient Acute Rehab and Orthopaedic Units, specific to financial resources, human resources, materials/supplies, policy management, and patient care activities on a 24-hour basis.
Jordan has worked for the hospital since 2020, when she began serving in a nursing role on the inpatient Acute Rehabilitation Unit.
Prior to Evangelical, Jordan served as a director of nursing at White Deer Run in Allenwood for 11 years. In addition, she has held various nursing roles at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Inpatient Behavioral Health Sunbury Community Hospital, and the State Correctional Institution (SCI) Muncy.
Jordan received her associate degree in Nursing from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Oil City.
