Dealerships donate to cancer center expansion

WILLIAMSPORT — Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships recently donated to Susquehanna Health Foundation’s Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign, supporting the recent renovation and expansion of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.
“This is a meaningful gift for our family as we pay tribute to Annie – a loving wife and mother – by naming the Annie Alexander Chemotherapy Infusion Suite after her,” said Aubrey Alexander. “Supporting the Cancer Center is close to our hearts. Not only was Annie a nurse at the UPMC Williamsport – Divine Providence Campus, but she also underwent cancer treatment there. We are grateful to be part of this project and to provide a space for healing and hope for those undergoing treatment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.