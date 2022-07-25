Dealerships donate to cancer center expansion

From left, Aubrey Alexander; Abdalla Sholi, M.D., medical director, Medical Oncology, UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers in North Central Pa.; Blaise Alexander; Adam Alexander; and Sherry Watts, vice president, Development, Susquehanna Health Foundation.

 Provided by UPMC

WILLIAMSPORT — Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships recently donated to Susquehanna Health Foundation’s Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign, supporting the recent renovation and expansion of the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Williamsport.

“This is a meaningful gift for our family as we pay tribute to Annie – a loving wife and mother – by naming the Annie Alexander Chemotherapy Infusion Suite after her,” said Aubrey Alexander. “Supporting the Cancer Center is close to our hearts. Not only was Annie a nurse at the UPMC Williamsport – Divine Providence Campus, but she also underwent cancer treatment there. We are grateful to be part of this project and to provide a space for healing and hope for those undergoing treatment.”

