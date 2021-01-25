WATSONTOWN — Maranatha Christian School has announced its A and B honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
“A” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 93 percent in all major subjects while “B” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 85 percent in all major subjects.
Students named to the A honor roll are:
Kourtney Burkholder
Benjamin Goertzen
Deanna Schmidt
Ashlyn Snyder
Darren Zimmerman
Brooke Burkholder
Micah Groff
Jarell Sensenig
Jaren Sensenig
Students named to the B honor roll are:
Jonathan Byler
Grant Martin
Daniel Yoder
Regan Burkholder
Ravi Croutch
Evan Groff
Jeriah Seibel
Makayla Weaver
Anisha Schmidt
Kaden Seibel
Janae Sensenig
Shakira Weaver
