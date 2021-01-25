WATSONTOWN — Maranatha Christian School has announced its A and B honor roll for the second quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.

“A” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 93 percent in all major subjects while “B” Honor Roll students must have no grade lower than 85 percent in all major subjects.

Students named to the A honor roll are:

Kourtney Burkholder

Benjamin Goertzen

Deanna Schmidt

Ashlyn Snyder

Darren Zimmerman

Brooke Burkholder

Micah Groff

Jarell Sensenig

Jaren Sensenig

Students named to the B honor roll are:

Jonathan Byler

Grant Martin

Daniel Yoder

Regan Burkholder

Ravi Croutch

Evan Groff

Jeriah Seibel

Makayla Weaver

Anisha Schmidt

Kaden Seibel

Janae Sensenig

Shakira Weaver

