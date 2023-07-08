MIFFLINBURG — On June 29, Gary Leech Sr. and Sue Leech celebrated their 60th anniversary with a dinner held in their honor at Forest House Hotel.
Gary is the son of the late Edward and Dorothy Leech, of Watsontown. Sue is a niece of the late Harley and Mildred Ketchem of Milton.
They are the parents of Sylvia Strausser of Dillburg, Gary Leech Jr. of Glen Iron, Vickie Leech of Williamsport and Edward Leech of Ephrata.
Mr. and Mrs. Leech were united in marriage by the late Rev. Fred Stiner, pastor of Milton United Bethany Methodist Church.
Both are retired. Gary is active in the Reading and Susquehanna Valley Model Railroad Club in Watsontown. Sue is active in several area organizations.
