McEWENSVILLE — Among the needs which have risen to the forefront throughout the coronavirus pandemic is the lack of ability for some to access the worldwide web to complete school assignments, or even apply for unemployment assistance.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way (GSVUW) has taken a step toward addressing that need by providing each public library in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties with five WiFi hotspots.
Joanne Troutman, GSVUW president and CEO, said the approximately $18,000 project was funded through donations from individuals, corporations and foundations.
“We’ve been very blessed in that every need that has arisen thus far, more or less, we’ve been able to address,” Troutman said. “This is one thing we felt is very important.”
With schools shifted to an online learning model at the onset of the pandemic, the need for reliable internet access has been evident since March, Troutman said.
“There were schools that had dozens of kids where they were delivering paper packets to their homes,” she said. “It’s important to recognize that it’s not just internet (families) don’t have access to. Transportation is an issue.”
Troutman said school staff members were delivering the packets as families did not have access to transportation to go to the schools to pick those up.
Even now, she said if a child with no internet access is absent from school they risk falling behind on their work.
“If your child is out because you are being COVID tested, it could be one week or more of missed school,” Troutman said. “If you don’t have internet access at home, the likelihood of your child falling behind is quite likely.”
Roberta Greene, of the Union County Library System, approached the GSVUW about purchasing the hotspots, Torutman said.
“The libraries, they each individually can decide the parameters for how they want to use (the hotspots),” Troutman said. “They are good for one year.”
In order to check out a hotspot from the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, library Director JA Babay said a family must hold a library card and have a student living within the boundaries of the Warrior Run School District.
“(The hotspots) are set up to access only school-related sites,” Babay explained. “It’s safe.”
Up to 10 devices can be connected to a hotspot checked out from the McEwensville library. Babay said the hotspots can be utilized between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.
She said those who meet the criteria can check out the hotspots any time they’re available. They must be returned to the library by the 17th of each month.
Kris LaVanish, who recently started working as the new director of the Milton Public Library, said the library is still finalizing the criteria for checking out the hotspots.
“You will be able to check them out for a week,” she said. “There’s a limited amount of data available for each one. It’s really meant to bridge that gap between if there are needs that you have and you just don’t have another resource.”
LaVanish is thankful the library has received five hotspots through the United Way. Being new to her position, LaVanish had hoped to create opportunities for residents to have better internet access.
“This is an incredible opportunity,” she said. “When I started and found out this pilot was already started and happening, I was thrilled about it... It was a dream come true, to tell you the truth.”
Troutman said the hotspots work on the Verizon platform. They can also be used with AT&T and T-Mobile platforms in case individuals utilizing the hotspots are not located near Verizon cell towers.
“One of the things that COVID has done has really reminded us... access to technology is an equity issue,” Troutman said.
When the pandemic forced nearly everything to shut down in March, she said even public assistance offices were closed.
“If you wanted to do your weekly unemployment check in, you couldn’t do that (without internet access),” Troutman said.
An average family with three children completing distance learning is recommended to have an internet plan that would cost approximately $150 per month, she said. For households with individuals out of work due to the pandemic, maintaining that monthly bill was not an option.
“If you talk about the entire universal household budget... the one thing that feels like it’s extra is internet,” Troutman said. “That’s the one bill that people get behind on and never get caught up.”
At the onset of the pandemic, Troutman learned of a Mount Carmel company which allowed two employees it had to lay off borrow company laptops to file their weekly unemployment reports.
However, the one man didn’t have internet access. As a result, he took his laptop to the Mount Carmel library, where he was able to connect to the library’s WiFi from the parking lot in order to file his weekly report.
That man later thanked the library staff for having that WiFi access available.
“That touched me in a way that made me think ‘wow, that really hammers (the need for internet access) home for me,” Troutman said.
In May, Milton Public Library Board President Rob Jones said the library received funding from the GSVUW to purchase the equipment needed to extend the library’s WiFi signal into the parking lot.
Recently, Babay said her library used federal funds it received to purchase a WiFi booster. With the booster, the library’s WiFi can be accessed from the McEwensville library’s parking lot.
“I’m proud to say we can offer this now,” Babay said.
