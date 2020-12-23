TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A fire which raged for the better part of five hours late Tuesday into Wednesday sent two firefighters to the hospital and gutted a Turbot Township, Northumberland County, business.
Turbot Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Robert Hollenbach said the fire at Bressler's Garage, 3510 Broadway Road, was dispatched just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Hollenbach said the fire was discovered when an employee of the business found two heat vents glowing with fire.
"I arrived on scene, second floor was pretty much fully involved (in flames)," Hollenbach said.
A second alarm on the fire was struck while Hollenbach was en route to the scene, with the blaze eventually reaching four-alarm status.
He said employees of the business were able to move the equipment out of the garage area of the building. No employees were injured.
"We did have two female firefighters get hurt," Hollenbach said.
He added that both were members of the Turbot Township company, and were treated and released from a local hospital.
Primarily, Hollenbach said the fire was fought by water being flowed from high above the building through aerial trucks from the Milton Fire Department, Warrior Run Area Fire Department and Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company.
Hollenbach estimates that 250,000 gallons of water were used to douse the fire. Fill sites for tanker trucks were set up at water sources located along Follmer Road, Carpenter Road and at Baugher Elementary School.
It took until approximately 4 a.m. to get the fire under control, with firefighters remaining on scene until about 6 a.m.
As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, volunteers from Turbot Township were still at their station cleaning up the trucks and equipment they used at the fire scene.
"You have to come back and make sure the trucks are put back in service," Hollenbach said. "You have to clean up the hose that you use. We all stick together. No one goes home until everything is cleaned up and put back in service."
James Nazinski, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, said the fire remains under investigation.
"There is nothing suspicious," he said. "The damage to the building is estimated to be in excess of $500,000."
"It was a total loss," Hollenbach said, of the building.
He said the owner, Bob Bressler, was insured and will likely rebuild after the remains of the current building are demolished.
"A very good guy," Hollenbach said, of Bressler. "We did have an excavator come in... to pull out some of the heavy debris."
According to the Bressler’s Garage website, the business offers heavy-duty towing, accident recovery and truck-repair services. It was established in 1970 by Norman and Martha Bressler and also operates facilities in Loganton and Williamsport.
The company posted on its Facebook page that all of its towing and road-service equipment is operational.
"We are still here, able to provide all of our services except in-shop repairs," the post said. "Diesel fuel sales will hopefully resume after the Christmas holiday."
The post also expressed "sincerest thanks and deepest appreciation" to all of the firefighters who responded to the blaze.
"Our thoughts and well wishes are with the injured firefighters," the post added.
Hollenbach offered a "big thank you" to the multiple departments from across the region which responded to the fire.
In addition to Turbot Township, he said nearby departments to respond included Milton, the Warrior Run area, Potts Grove, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Union Township and White Deer Township. Multiple departments from across Lycoming, Montour, Snyder and lower Northumberland counties also responded.
