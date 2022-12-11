Schlegel-Culver, Lawton vying for Senate seat

MILTON — Two women are set to face off in a special election to fill the seat representing Pennsylvania 27th Senatorial District, which was recently vacated by John Gordner.
Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County, was reportedly selected over the weekend to represent the Democratic Party on the ticket during a special election, scheduled for Jan. 31. Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) was selected during a Republican Party conferee held Sunday afternoon in Milton to represent her party on the ballot.
The Senatorial District covers all of Columbia, Northumberland, Montour and Snyder counties, as well as a portion of Luzerne County.
Schlegel-Culver earned 80 of 87 votes during the conferee to earn the spot representing the Republican Party on the ticket. Clint Lanning, of Luzerne County, and Todd Robatin, of Snyder County, also received votes.
According to Schlegel-Culver, the conferee was comprised of Republicans from each county covered by the district.
Schlegel-Culver is thankful for those who supported her during the conferee.
“It certainly gives you a lot of confidence,” she said. “I am going to need all of them to get through this very shortened election process.
“What an incredible group of people, hard workers, great ideas,” Schlegel-Culver continued. “I am going to be leaning on them quite hard.”
Between now and Tuesday, Schlegel-Culver said she and those working with her campaign have “a trail of paperwork” to complete, in order to make sure her name appears on the ballot.
She plans to continue to focus on representing the 108th District while also campaigning for the Senate seat. She will also be raising awareness that a special election is occurring Jan. 31.
“The time of year, Jan. 31, nobody is thinking about voting at that time,” Schlegel-Culver said. “We have to get name identification out of there.
“W’ere going to be meeting this week, sitting down and strategizing where to head next,” she continued. “There will be a lot of mailers, digital media, just calling (voters).”
Regardless of whether she continues to serve in the House, or is elected to the Senate seat, Schlegel-Culver plans to introduce legislation designed to make the organ donation process easier for donors.
In April 2021, Schlegel-Culver received a kidney transplant.
“There’s a lot of testing to be done, which requires (organ donors take) a lot of time out of work,” Schlegel-Culver said. “It’s at least a six-to-eight week recovery, after the surgery… It’s actually really hard on the donor, the first three weeks.”
According to Schlegel-Culver, her legislation would address issues like insurance and unemployment, in an effort to make the process easier for organ donors.
As of press time Sunday night, the Democratic Party in the 27th District had released no information on Lawton or her selection to serve on the ballot.
