Schlegel-Culver, Lawton vying for Senate seat

Lynda Schlegel-Culver

MILTON — Two women are set to face off in a special election to fill the seat representing Pennsylvania 27th Senatorial District, which was recently vacated by John Gordner.

Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County, was reportedly selected over the weekend to represent the Democratic Party on the ticket during a special election, scheduled for Jan. 31. Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) was selected during a Republican Party conferee held Sunday afternoon in Milton to represent her party on the ballot.

Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 117 or kevin@standard-journal.com.

