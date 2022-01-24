MIFFLINBURG — The Kiwanis-sponsored ASPIRES awards for the month of January were presented to three students at the Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
Teachers in grades three, four and five identify students who display positive behaviors such as responsibility, kindness, success and acceptance of differences — all part of the anti-bullying programs in the school. Each awardee will receive a special certificate and a gift of cash at the final school assembly in June.
Third-grader Tucker Kurtz has been selected. He is the son of Andrew and Emily Kurtz and lives in Mifflinburg with his parents and two siblings. His favorite subject in school is math. He participates in Biddy Basketball, plays baseball and enjoys collecting both football and baseball cards. Someday he aspires to play professional baseball with the Giants.
Kenley Flickinger, a fourth-grader has also been chosen. She is the daughter of Mandy and Luke Flickinger and lives in Lewisburg along with her three siblings. Kenley’s favorite class is science. She plays field hockey and hopes to maybe become a veterinarian.
Fifth-grader Silas Kurtz was also recognized. Silas is the son of Sarah and Zac Kurtz and he lives in Lewisburg with his three siblings. His favorite subject is math. Silas enjoys playing Biddy Ball, collecting Hot Wheels and basketball cards. Once his schooling is over, Silas thinks he might play for the NBA or become a mechanic.
Kiwanis has as its goal to “improve the world, one child and one community at a time”. Those who may be interested in finding out more about Kiwanis are encouraged to call 570-966-0623 or attend a meeting at the Carriage Corner Restaurant.
