HARRISBURG — For people unable to free themselves from chronic, progressive alcohol abuse or drug addiction, professional treatment may be the first step on a “recovery journey.”
More than 800 treatment programs exist statewide, ranging from residential and ambulatory programs to traditional outpatient clinics and medically monitored programs in hospital settings. All require licensing under the authority of the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP). However, the state does not own or operate drug or alcohol treatment programs or facilities.
Ellen DiDomenico, DDAP deputy secretary, said there are some general regulations but requirements also vary according to facility and services. Policies or practices regulated include staffing numbers and what counselors are specifically able to provide to a client. A medical “detox” would obviously have more medical regulations to follow.
A well-run program may help the individual not only toward a personal goal but also support the DDAP goal of helping the person move further into recovery.
“There is hope for everyone to do so,” DiDomenico said. “The results of residential or an outpatient treatment program along with other outpatient services in the community is what we believe helps get folks there.”
DiDomenico cited a variety of different mechanisms which could bring people into treatment. They could include self-referral, suggestions from family, another medical provider or a provision of a Treatment Court.
Medicaid services and Pennsylvania medical assistance may also be available when it comes time to pay for the professional service. DiDomenico said the DDAP also applies to other authorities to pay for patients who may be underinsured or not insured at all.
Programs are surveyed for complying with staff requirements, physical plant condition and procedural maters. Whether the DDAP could measure the success of a program was less clear cut.
DiDomenico said how the individual client feels in terms of their own ability to move forward was a general measure of success.
“Substance abuse disorder is a chronic disease,” DiDomenico said. “We look at where folks are today. It really is about how those individuals through those treatments move to a better place in their own life, in terms or their own recovery, their own happiness and satisfactions in their own lives.”
Continuing the recovery journey and learning along the way was stressed.
“People may relapse,” added Jodi Skiles, DDAP director of the Bureau of Program Licensure. “That may be part of what they needed to do. That doesn’t mean they failed. That is part of the disease sometimes.”
Skiles said a DDAP Quality Unit was recently developed as part of a department reorganization. DiDomenico explained staff and client input is accepted and complaints are heard. The unit has developed initiatives separate from the licensing process to help form a vision of where the field needs to go.
“Some of the (initiatives) are small and focus on a particular level of care,” DiDomenico said. “”We are doing very intense work with a number of methadone clinics (opiate treatment programs) about what we can do to with those (programs) from how to better run groups to how to work with individuals to work with their own treatment in their own recovery.”
Other quality initiatives include training for clinical staff in “motivational interviews.” DiDomenico said the practice starts with appropriately engaging a client during their intake interview and leads to evidence of better outcomes.
The DDAP gets reports about unusual incidents at treatment programs, DiDomenico said, which could include police or fire calls to a facility. Some are more serious than others such as an overdose. Others could include individual complaints from the community or individual clients.
Whether or not a facility violated the basics of licensing would be looked at case-by-case.
“It really very individualized,” DiDomenico said. “It is hard to say ‘three check marks in this box’ and we’re talking about giving a provisional license.”
Survey reports on drug and alcohol treatment programs, arranged county-by-county, are available at www.ddap.pa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.