LEWISBURG — No action was taken on agenda items by Lewisburg Borough Council Tuesday evening due to a lack of a quorum, and the meeting not able to be held.
Council will be considering changing a zoning ordinance to allow accessory dwellings in the borough. The change would also address certain parking concerns.
A hearing on the proposed change was able to be held Tuesday. However, no one from the public testified during the hearing.
Borough Manager William Lowthert exemplified accessory dwellings as "in-law suites."
The proposed parking change would reduce the required number of spaces, in some cases.
Lowthert expects the changes to be voted on in August.
In attendance for the meeting were Council President Debra Sulai, Michael J. Derman, Jamie Grobes, Philip Stamm and David A. Heayn via video conferencing.
Those not in attendance were Council Vice President Jordi Comas, Bina Bilenky Trahan and Dianne Powers.
Mayor Kendy Alvarez, Lowthert, Solicitor Andrew Lyons and Borough Secretary Kathy Wendt were also at the meeting.
Council is tentatively expected to next meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 24.
Jim Diehl can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 114 or jimd@standard-journal.com.
