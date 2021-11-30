Two hospitalized following pursuit, crash

LOAYLSOCK TOWNSHIP — Two juveniles were hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing a car while allegedly leading police on a pursuit late Monday, Nov. 29, in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Gavin Schomburg, 18, of Hughesville, and an unidentified girl were hospitalized with injuries after crashing as the result of a pursuit which began at around 11 p.m.
The pursuit started when troopers said a silver Toyota Camery was spotted traveling through a blinking light without stopping.
"The trooper than attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the Camry did not stop and continued straight onto I-180 eastbound while increasing its speed," troopers wrote, in a press release. "After causing other cars to maneuver to avoid being struck by the Camry, it took exit 21 and ran a solid red light as it turned to go north on Route 87."
The pursuit continued along Route 864 and Kehrer Hill Road before troopers said the Camery crashed on its own and caught on fire with both Schomburg and the girl still inside.
"Multiple other members from PSP Montoursville arrived on scene and both occupants were pulled from the burning vehicle," troopers wrote. "The fire was extinguished using the patrol vehicle’s fire extinguishers."
Both occupants were transported to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.
Schomburg was allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of drugs. He has been charged with felony counts of fleeing and eluding, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drugs with intent to deliver, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering, DUI drug, possession, possession of paraphernalia and related traffic offenses.
After the Camry extinguished by the fire department, it was transported to PSP Montoursville, pending a search warrant.
