Buffalo Valley Regional Police, Lewisburg Activity report
• Saturday: Be on the lookout, 6:34 a.m., East Main Street, Middleburg; information, 9:19 a.m., South Water Street; fraudulent identification, 1:45 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; phone call request, 2:48 p.m., police headquarters; traffic complaint, 3:49 p.m., North Derr Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 4:52 p.m., Woodland Estates, Mifflinburg.
• Friday: Parking complaint, 8:15 a.m., South Fifth Street; reckless operation, 9:21 a.m., Stein Lane and Forest House Road; information, 9:34 a.m., police headquarters; reportable accident, 9:51 a.m., Furnace Road at Supplee Mill Road; non-reportable accident, 10:06 a.m., South Sixth and St. Louis streets; 911 accidental call, 10:27 a.m., Windsor Way; assist police agency, 12:10 p.m., Market Street; criminal mischief, 12:40 p.m., Market Street; assist other agency, 12:53 p.m., North 16th Street, East Buffalo Township; MHMR, 12:55 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic arrest, 4:32 p.m., Westbranch Highway at Cardinal Street; traffic warning, 4:42 p.m., North Fourth and St. Mary streets; commercial motor vehicle, 4:49 p.m., Buffalo Road at Matlack Avenue; traffic arrest, 4:54 p.m., South Third and Brown streets; traffic complaint, 4:57 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 5:29 p.m., South Third and St. George streets; burglar alarm, 6:08 p.m., Market Street; hit and run, 6:31 p.m., St. Catherine Street; traffic warning, 8:33 p.m., Market and Fourth streets; phone call request, 9:17 p.m., police headquarters; suspicious vehicle, 10:13 p.m., Fairground Road at St. Mary Street; noise complaint, 10:40 p.m., Market Street; disturbance, 10:58 p.m., Market Street.
• Thursday: Traffic warning, 7:53 a.m., Market Street school zone; parking complaint, 8:46 a.m., South Fifth Street; assist fire/EMS, 9:08 a.m., Sunnyside Drive; assist fire/EMS, 9:36 a.m., East Tressler Boulevard; littering, 11:24 a.m., St. George Street boat ramp; MHMR, 12:29 p.m., East Tressler Boulevard; missing person, 12:58 p.m, Wall Street, Milton; traffic warning, 1:39 p.m., Route 15 at Moore Avenue; hit and run, 2:27 p.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; 911 hang-up, 2:588 p.m., James Road, East Buffalo Township; assist police agency, 5 p.m., Market street; phone call request, 5:13 p.m., police headquarters; burglar alarm, 6:54 p.m., Beth Ellen Drive, East Buffalo Township; assist fire/EMS, 11:49 p.m., Market Street.
State Police At Selinsgrove 1-vehicle crash (injury)
SPRING TOWNSHIP — A McClure man was flown by helicopter to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with a suspected serious injury after his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole at 5:49 a.m. Jan. 27 along Stage Road at Turkey Hill Road, Spring Township, Snyder County.
Michael D. Murphy, 28, was traveling east in a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when the vehicle went out of control in a right curve prior to hitting the pole, police reported. Murphy was improperly belted, it was noted. He will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
State Police At Montoursville 2-vehicle crash
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — No injuries were noted following a two-vehicle crash at 7:21 p.m. Jan. 28 along East Third Street at Clayton Avenue, Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
Lori J. Miller, 58, of Williamsport, was traveling south in a 2018 Honda HRV when it was unable to stop for a red light and struck a left-turning 2014 GMC Acadia driven by Katie F. Shultz, 30, of Williamsport, police noted. Both drivers and three passengers in the Acadia were belted.
Miller will be cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
1-vehicle crash (injury)
MUNCY CREEK TOWNSHIP — A Warminster man sustained a possible injury following a one-vehicle crash at 2:01 a.m. Jan. 26 along Route 442, south of Fogelman Road, Muncy Creek Township, Lycoming County.
Joseph M. Dragani, 40, was traveling west in a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox which crossed into the eastbound lane, went off the roadway and struck two mailboxes, police reported. The vehicle then traveled north across residential lawns and hit a guide rail north of the roadway, overturned and struck multiple trees. Dragani was belted and was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Muncy, police noted.
An investigation is ongoing and chemical tests are pending, police noted.
Retail theft
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — A 47-year-old Jersey Shore man allegedly stole $7.99 worth of merchandise from Nittany Minit Mart, 1450 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County.
The alleged incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 29. The stolen merchandise was returned to the store when the accused was identified, police reported.
State Police At Lamar Possession of weapon on school property
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP — Troopers responded to a report of a weapon on school property and determined a firearm was found inside a vehicle by administrators at Keystone Central School District.
Police said the incident was reported at 9:13 a.m. Jan. 26. The vehicle involved was a 2010 Ford F-150 XLT, police noted.
An investigation is ongoing.
