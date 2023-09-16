WATSONTOWN — An update on the state budget and challenges associated with governing in Harrisburg were the focus of a Friday morning presentation by Rep. David Rowe (R-85).
Rowe was the guest speaker during the Central PA Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast, held at the Watson Inn.
“The budget update that we’re looking at now is that the budget technically is passed,” said Rowe. “The actual budget bill itself was passed and the governor did sign it.”
However, Rowe added that the code bills are not yet complete.
“The budget says how much money you can spend, the code (bills) say this is how you’re going to spend it,” said Rowe. “The code bills we need to get done because those are where you can actually get legislative and policy objectives across the finish line.”
Rowe lamented regulations that discourage businesses from wanting to operate in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania is not the best state to do business in,” he said. “It’s disappointing because we are the gateway to the East. We have abundant natural resources beneath our feet. We have more resources beneath our feet than most Middle Eastern countries that are thriving because of their natural resource usage.”
Among the highlights of the Pennsylvania legislative agenda, Rowe touted a bipartisan deal to lower the corporate net income tax from 9.9% to 4.99% by 2030. Rowe also provided updates about like-kind exchanges, which refer broadly to transactions of one asset for another without generating tax liability for the sale of the first asset.
“Pennsylvania was one of the only states... that did not permit like-kind exchanges,” said Rowe. “House Bill 1342, which did pass not quite unanimously — there was some opposition to it — would allow items and properties purchased for business use to be deferred, for the tax valuation on that to be deferred.”
House Bill 1342 was signed by Gov. Tom Wolf on July 8, 2022.
“Something that I’m working on has to do with the Small Diverse Business Program,” said Rowe. “DGS, the Department of General Services, created this program that would says, hey, if you have these traditionally disadvantaged small businesses, the state will give choice procurement opportunities to those entities, to those businesses.”
In terms of legislation on the horizon, Rowe warned about a Pennsylvania initiative to institute a $15-per-hour minimum wage. Citing a study from the Economic Policy Institute, Rowe claimed that raising the minimum wage to $15 would result in the loss of 143,000 jobs in Pennsylvania.
A study from the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, examined how particular congressional districts would be impacted by raising the minimum wage to $15, and found that Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District, encompassing Union County, would affect 96,000 workers and increase the average annual wage per worker by 17%. However, the Employment Policies Institute, a separate think tank, recently released a report stating that a $15 per hour minimum wage would result in roughly 86,000 jobs lost across Pennsylvania.
“The other really big issue, and this one’s a little scarier, is a proposed bill that would mandate the work week reduction, but it would also mandate (that) your pay is maintained,” said Rowe. “The proposal is that a 40-hour work week becomes a 32-hour work week and businesses of a certain size would have to comply.”
The proposal, made by Rep. G. Roni Green (D-190), would apply to businesses with more than 500 employees.
Rowe’s presentation ended with him telling attendees to “stay engaged” and “stay involved” in the political process.
