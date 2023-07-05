LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical volunteer trainings will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 9 a.m to noon Sept. 15 at the Hospice of Evangelical building, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.

During the two-day training, various speakers will present all aspects of hospice care and allow interested individuals the time they need to ask questions and get answers related to care and services provided. The sessions are for anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.