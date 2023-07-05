LEWISBURG — Hospice of Evangelical volunteer trainings will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14 and 9 a.m to noon Sept. 15 at the Hospice of Evangelical building, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg.
During the two-day training, various speakers will present all aspects of hospice care and allow interested individuals the time they need to ask questions and get answers related to care and services provided. The sessions are for anyone interested in becoming a hospice volunteer.
Volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and a desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families.
Volunteers provide both direct patient support and behind-the-scenes assistance. They can lend direct support to patients and their families by providing respite, visiting, listening, and running errands. Those who prefer less-direct patient care duties provide bereavement services to caregivers – such as regular calls to those who have experienced a loss, administrative assistance in the hospice office, support at special events, and more. Certified pet therapy and music support volunteers are welcome as well.
Volunteer training sign-up is happening immediately through the beginning of September. For more information on what it means to be a hospice volunteer and to sign up for the training session, call 570-522-2955 to speak to the volunteer liaison at Hospice of Evangelical. For more information about Hospice of Evangelical, visit www.EvanHospital.com/Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.