LEWISBURG — Villager Realty, Inc. President and CEO Tim Karr recently announced real estate sales achievements by the firm in 2020.
“It gives me great pleasure to announce an exceptional year for the agents on the Villager Home Team,” Karr said. “Villager, in spite of the challenges that the year 2020 placed in the path of doing business, listed and/or sold 654 units, and assisted Valley families in transferring real estate in really tough and unusual circumstances with flying colors."
It was noted agents learned new ways to do business, employed methods to keep clients and associates safe and successfully rose to the challenge to excel and produce over $118,722,824 in central Susquehanna Valley real estate sales in 2020, again holding the honor as the number one real estate company in the five-county area.
“We’re very proud to share the list of agents who earned awards this year,” said Karr as a list of honorees was issued.
• Agent of the Year: Sabra Karr, Associate Broker
• Office of the Year: Danville Office
• Hero of the Year: Pam Whitenight
• Rookie of the Year: Gretchen Bellott
Villager’s President’s Club (top 12 in sales): Sabra Karr, Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Trish Ruth, Monica Root, Tiffany Price, Bonnie Trump, Terry McLaughlin, Raymond Beachy, Rebecca Judy, Kristin Varano and Pam Whitenight
Villager’s Silver Diamond Club ($3 million or more in sales): Sabra Karr, Janet Hummer, Stephanie DiDomenico, Trish Ruth, Monica Root, Tiffany Price, Bonnie Trump, Terry McLaughlin, Raymond Beachy, Rebecca Judy, Kristin Varano, Pam Whitenight and Kris Karr
Top sales agents by office included Janet Hummer (Danville), Sabra Karr (Lewisburg) and Pam Whitenight (Northumberland). Top listing agents by office included Janet Hummer (Danville), Sabra Karr (Lewisburg) and Karen Lager (Northumberland).
