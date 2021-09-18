MILTON — As the Milton Harvest Festival parade moves along Front Street this afternoon a historic Jeep which was rescued from the scrap yard will be carrying the parade's saluting officer.
An Army 1967 1 1/4-ton M-715 Kaiser Jeep refurbished with pride and owned by Bob Cole, of Milton, will be carrying Vietnam veteran Charles "Cuff" Greiner in the parade, which steps off at 1 p.m.
"There were only 32,000 of these made," Cole said, of the M-715 Jeeps. "This one came from Florida. It was at a scrap yard there."
He said his brother, Everett Cole, lives in Florida and found the Jeep there. Bob ended up purchasing the vehicle.
"I bought it last fall," he explained. "I worked on it all winter. I stripped it down to nothing, took the transmission out."
Work included sandblasting and repainting the vehicle, as well as rebuilding the transmission.
"I worked on it here at night, worked on it weekends," Cole said. "You never finish."
He is constantly finding ways to spruce up the vehicle, which contains all original interior.
Based on the history of the vehicle, Cole outline what the vehicle was likely used for prior to going to the scrap yard.
He said the Army could've used the vehicle up to 20 years, likely at one or more of its bases. After that, it was likely still used as a service vehicle.
"A lot of those (Jeeps) went to the forestry and fire companies, to be used to fight forest fighters," Cole said.
The Jeep refurbished by Cole has 31,000 original miles on the engine. He said it's important to preserve the history of vehicles which were used by the military.
"I have a World War II Jeep that I'm (refurbishing)," Cole said. "This is where we come from. This is our freedom.... We fight for our freedom. We can't forget history or what we've done."
He does often think about the veterans who likely drove his 1967 Jeep, as well as the World War II Jeep, while serving.
"To do what they did, they had to endure a lot," Cole said. "The World War II vets, they went through freezing, below-zero temperatures... They fought for our country."
Cole estimates he spent $10,000 in paint, replacement parts and other related items needed to refurbish the 1967 Jeep.
"If someone was to pay all the hours (of working on it), you would have over $20,000 (invested)," he said.
He noted the Jeeps are valued at between $20,000 and $22,000.
Cole has already taken the Jeep to several vehicle shows, and plans on continuing to enter it in shows and parades.
"I was at the Millville American Legion (show) and won first place," he said.
He is looking forward to carrying Greiner in today's parade.
"It's going to be excellent," Cole said. "I feel honored to (transport) him."
A mechanic by trade, Cole moved from New Jersey to Milton about 30 years ago.
In addition to the refurbished 1967 Jeep, he owns two others like it. Cole plans to refurbish one of those, using the other for parts.
In addition to the parade, a full slate of activities are scheduled for today. The schedule includes: Arts, crafts and food vendors, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Broadway and Bound Avenue; 5K race, 7:30 to 9 a.m. registration along Filbert Street, race starts at 9:30; Milton Model Train Museum open, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., 139 S. Front St., third floor.
The festival's block party, which was rained out on Thursday, is now scheduled to be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday along Bound Avenue. The spaghetti eating contest, which was to have been held as part of the party, will not take place.
For additional information, visit www.miltonharvestfestival.com.
