MILTON — The West Branch of the Susquehanna River at Milton is not expected to reach flood stage as remnants from Hurricane Ida move through the region, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Meteorologist Amanda Wagner said 4 to 6 inches of rain are expected to fall across Northumberland County, with "lesser amounts in the northern end of the county and locally higher amounts in the southern end."
Heavy rain is expected to take hold in the area by Wednesday morning.
"It will be steady, heavy to moderate rain throughout the day (Wednesday), and then ending overnight Wednesday, Thursday morning," Wagner said. "By Thursday afternoon, (the rain) should be all out."
According to Wagner, flooding is not expected to occur along the West Branch of the Susquehanna River. However, flooding could occur along smaller streams or creeks.
"The river will rise along the West Branch, but not reach the flood levels," she said.
According to information posted online by the National Weather Service, the West Branch of the Susquehanna River at Milton is expected to crest at 6.2 feet at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Flood action stage in Milton is 16 feet, and flood stage is 19 feet.
"There could be another batch of some showers Sunday, but nothing like we're going to see (Wednesday)," Wagner said.
Showers are also possible on Monday.
PPL Electric Utilities has been preparing for the remnants of Ida, according to a release issued by the utility.
“We have been tracking Ida very closely for several days and have a plan in place to address any outages that may occur,” said James Conrad, director of operations for PPL Electric Utilities. “Preparing for damaging storms is something we do throughout the year. We urge all of our customers to stay safe and prepare for the possibility that they may lose power.”
The release included a checklist of actions to take to prepare for hazardous weather. The list includes:
• Prepare an emergency kit: Put together the essentials you may need in an emergency or loss of power, such as medicines, water, flashlights, a first aid kit, a battery-operated radio and extra batteries, enough perishable food for three days, a manual can opener, toiletry items and pet food.
• Prepare for power outages: Consider identifying a place where your family can stay during periods when your home may be without power. If you rely on special medical equipment and medicine that must be refrigerated, have a backup plan in place in case you lose power.
• Ensure generators are operating safely: If you have a generator, look over the owner’s manual and make sure yours is operating properly. If your generator requires regular maintenance, consider doing that this month. Never use generators inside or in enclosed areas.
• Protect and power up: Keep important personal documents like insurance policies, birth certificates and bank account information in a fireproof box that you can grab at a moment’s notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.