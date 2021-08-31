Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.