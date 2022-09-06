LEWISBURG — An industrial park which has stood largely vacant for the better part of two decades is finally starting to bustle with activity. As a result, Union County taxpayers will reap the benefits.
During a meeting Tuesday, the county commissioners voted to pay off $8.5 million in general obligation notes, held by Key Government Finance.
Commissioner Chair Jeff Reber explained that the county is able to pay off the debt due to the recent sale of multiple tracts of land in the Great Stream Commons industrial park in Gregg Township. As a result of paying off the debt, Reber said the county in 2023 will be eliminating the 1/2-mill debt services tax paid by county residents.
Reber said the county was making approximately $1 million in annual payments to pay down the loan.
Commissioners Preston Boop and Stacy Richards outlined the history of the debt, with Boop explaining that in the mid 1990s a business attempted to build a hazardous waste incinerator on the property.
With multiple protests from the community, Richards said the effort to build the incinerator failed.
According to Boop, the county initially borrowed $4.5 million to purchase the land. It later borrowed $13 million to make improvements to the area, by adding infrastructure.
“It was good government, for the government to step up,” Richards said. “This is good government at work, this is good community at work… It was a lot of people working together for many years.”
In 2006, Boop said Target bought 140 acres in the industrial park for $7 million. However, when the economy crashed in 2008, the company abandoned its plans to build a distribution center there.
As a result, Boop said interest in the industrial park tanked, for a time.
Over the years, he said the county refinanced its debt for the area, and in some cases combined it with other projects.
However, interest in Great Stream Commons has spiked over the last couple of years.
“All of a sudden, we had some local people, some investors, who said ‘this is a golden opportunity in Union County,’” Boop said.
In April, the commissioners approved the sale of the final 45 acres of land available in the industrial park for $1.4 million, to Patton Industrial Development. Earlier in the year, commissioners announced the sale of 163 acres to developer PNK P2 for $9.2 million, and 43 acres to River Run Foods for $1.3 million.
In other business on Tuesday, the commissioners approved:
• Burial expenses for the following deceased veterans and spouses: Thomas Campbell, Jane Anstadt, Arla Sechman, Louella Noble, Jean Archie, Gracie Yost and Patricia Stees.
• Applications for headstones for the following deceased veterans: Thomas Crandle and Thomas Reimensnyder.
• Leasing a copy machine from Topp Business Solutions, for $1,485 per month.
• A five-year physician services agreement with Evangelical Medical Services Organization, for an on-site physician at the Union County Jail, $2,000 per month, beginning Oct. 1.
• The resignation of Cole Wirt, Union County Sheriff's deputy.
• The following purchases, using a Loss Prevention Grant: Automated gate for EMA, $8,672; security chain for EMA, $33.80; 22 emergency lights for maintenance, $211; and six body cameras for the sheriff's department, $5,970.
• The following purchases, using a Safety Improvement Program Grant: CPR training masks for EMA, $477; William Cameron Engine Company fire extinguisher training donation, $250; and a transfer station for sheriff's department body cameras, $1,990.
• An educational assistance expenditure of $5,75 for Deputy Christian Wachter to obtain additional certifications.
