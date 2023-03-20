LEWISBURG — Noting an influx of patients, Evangelical Community Hospital has been diverting ambulances — as necessary — to other area health care facilities, according to a statement released Monday morning by hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.
"Evangelical Community Hospital has, over the last few weeks, seen an increase in the number of patients seeking care for a variety of health conditions," Aucker stated. "Many of those seeking care are in a condition that rises to the level of admission. COVID-19 numbers remain low at the hospital."
She said the hospital continues to assess the number of beds available to safely care for patients with the appropriate number of staff.
"Emergency Department staff remain dedicated in seeing and properly caring for the backlog of existing patients," Aucker stated. "As a result of the patient influx, the hospital has been placing the Emergency Department on divert status as necessary. Currently, the hospital is on ambulance divert, meaning patients transported by ambulance are taken to other facilities for their care."
She said Emergency Department walk-in patients should be prepared for a longer wait and will be triaged and seen based on severity of illness.
"Hospital admissions and discharges fluctuate hour by hour," she stated. "Every few hours, teams meet to determine whether the hospital will remain on divert based on current discharges allowing for patient movement for admissions."
Patients seeking care for non-emergent conditions are encouraged to make appointments with their primary care providers and/or utilize urgent care options in the community.
"Evangelical Community Hospital has been aggressively recruiting and hiring local clinical talent to fill open staffing positions," Aucker stated. "The hospital does still utilize traveling or agency staff to provide support but has been fortunate to find excellent candidates seeking permanent positions outside of the traveling model of care."
