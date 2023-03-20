LEWISBURG — Noting an influx of patients, Evangelical Community Hospital has been diverting ambulances — as necessary — to other area health care facilities, according to a statement released Monday morning by hospital President and CEO Kendra Aucker.

"Evangelical Community Hospital has, over the last few weeks, seen an increase in the number of patients seeking care for a variety of health conditions," Aucker stated. "Many of those seeking care are in a condition that rises to the level of admission. COVID-19 numbers remain low at the hospital."

