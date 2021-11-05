SUNBURY – The Sunbury YMCA announced it the recipient of nearly $9,000 from the Community Giving Foundation.
With the hopes of raising its Keystone Stars childcare center rating from a 2 to a 3, Sunbury YMCA applied for the grant with specific needs in mind. In order reach its goal and become a Star 3, the facility would need small upgrades in the childcare rooms, as well as educational play structures and educational toys in every room.
With the Community Giving Foundation grant, these goals for the Sunbury YMCA facility will become reality. In addition to the room upgrades, educational play structures and toys that will be added to every room, the YMCA will also be adding wireless interconnected smoke detectors making the childcare facility safer for everyone.
Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA, said, “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to better our childcare area, as we continue to nurture the potential of every child in our care, while also rising in the Keystone Star Program. It’s true — we are all always better and stronger when we work together, and this is all possible because the Community Giving Foundation saw the importance of investing in the YMCA.”
